WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.18.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was the go home show for NXT Halloween Havoc. Roxanne and Cora picked each other’s poison, tag team action with NXT North American Championship implications and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

The Judgement Day kicked off the show

Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez

If it’s one thing The Good Brothers like is the all mighty green

Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will spin the will and make the deal this Saturday 

The returns just kept on coming 

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Stacks

Alba Fyre defeated Sonya Deville 

Welcome back Mandy Rose.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Oro Mensah and Wes Lee

Cameron Grimes and The O.C. defeated The Schism 

Who will walk out with the gold?

Meet the host of Halloween Havoc 

Quincy Elliot defeated Xyon Quinn

Meet the co-hosts of Halloween Havoc 

Chase U had a Chucky invasion 

Cora Jade defeated Raquel Rodriguez via DQ

Chaos ensued ahead of their Weapons Wild Match

Could history be made this Saturday?


