WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.18.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was the go home show for NXT Halloween Havoc. Roxanne and Cora picked each other’s poison, tag team action with NXT North American Championship implications and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Judgement Day kicked off the show
Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez
If it’s one thing The Good Brothers like is the all mighty green
Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews will spin the will and make the deal this Saturday
The returns just kept on coming
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Stacks
Alba Fyre defeated Sonya Deville
Welcome back Mandy Rose.
Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Oro Mensah and Wes Lee
Cameron Grimes and The O.C. defeated The Schism
Who will walk out with the gold?
Meet the host of Halloween Havoc
Quincy Elliot defeated Xyon Quinn
Meet the co-hosts of Halloween Havoc
Chase U had a Chucky invasion
Cora Jade defeated Raquel Rodriguez via DQ
Chaos ensued ahead of their Weapons Wild Match
Could history be made this Saturday?