WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.4.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT continued on the road to NXT Halloween Havoc with a qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match, a huge six women’s tag team match and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Order in the court… or ring

Every night on any brand is… FIGHT NIGHT

After Alba Fyre kidnapped the NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose a number one contender’s match was set

Carmelo Hayes defeated Oro Mensah 

Melo may not miss but he joined commentary to scout the competition 

Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Wes Lee hadn’t forgotten about the locker room attack

An Indus Sher reunion?!?

Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend 

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Toxic Attraction to become the number one contender to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship 

Two former friends turned bitter rivals were the Grayson Waller’s special guests

BREAKING NEWS ON THE GRAYSON WALLER EFFECT 

How did Crews slip past security?

Julius Creed defeated Duke Hudson

JULIUS. DAMON. AMBULANCE. 

Xyon Quinn defeated Hank Walker

Gold was on the line in the main event 

Pretty Deadly defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship 

Wherever The Brawling Brutes go Imperium will follow 

