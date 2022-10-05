WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.4.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT continued on the road to NXT Halloween Havoc with a qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match, a huge six women’s tag team match and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Order in the court… or ring
Every night on any brand is… FIGHT NIGHT
After Alba Fyre kidnapped the NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose a number one contender’s match was set
Carmelo Hayes defeated Oro Mensah
Melo may not miss but he joined commentary to scout the competition
Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Wes Lee hadn’t forgotten about the locker room attack
An Indus Sher reunion?!?
Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend
Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Toxic Attraction to become the number one contender to the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Two former friends turned bitter rivals were the Grayson Waller’s special guests
BREAKING NEWS ON THE GRAYSON WALLER EFFECT
How did Crews slip past security?
Julius Creed defeated Duke Hudson
JULIUS. DAMON. AMBULANCE.
Xyon Quinn defeated Hank Walker
Gold was on the line in the main event
Pretty Deadly defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship
Wherever The Brawling Brutes go Imperium will follow