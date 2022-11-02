WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.1.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw The Year of Mandy Rose celebration, RAW superstar R-Truth took on Grayson Waller and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
NXT Champion Bron Breakker is back and kicked off the show
Could we be seeing Wes and Bron 2 Belts tonight?
The match was ruled out due to R-Truth getting injured
Four Roots. One Tree.
Chase U got a new flag bearer
Kiana James defeated Thea Hail
Charlie Dempsey can really hold a grudge
Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal
Alba burned the celebration to the ground
Who is SCRYPTS?
Indi Hartwell defeated Zoey Stark
New version
Cora Jade defeated Valentina Feroz
Wendy Choo had enough of Cora Jade
Pretty Deadly defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship
A chaotic end