WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.1.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw The Year of Mandy Rose celebration, RAW superstar R-Truth took on Grayson Waller and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is back and kicked off the show

Could we be seeing Wes and Bron 2 Belts tonight?

The match was ruled out due to R-Truth getting injured 

Four Roots. One Tree.

Chase U got a new flag bearer 

Kiana James defeated Thea Hail

Charlie Dempsey can really hold a grudge 

Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal 

Alba burned the celebration to the ground

Who is SCRYPTS?

Indi Hartwell defeated Zoey Stark

New version 

Cora Jade defeated Valentina Feroz

Wendy Choo had enough of Cora Jade 

Pretty Deadly defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship 

A chaotic end 

