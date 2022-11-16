WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.15.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was “Title Tuesday” as two titles were on the line, Zoey Stark explained her actions from last week and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Bron Breakker defeated Von Wagner to retain the NXT Championship
NXT Universe met the Hunter of the Women’s Division
Indus Sher defeated two enchantment talents
Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh
Could we be looking at the next NXT Champion?
Pre match comments from the NXT Women’s Champion
A contract signing not ending in violence. Booker T should moderate contract signings more often
Lookout NXT
The Dyad defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson
History will be made at NXT Deadline
Indi Hartwell defeated Tatum Paxley
Will SCRYPTS finally reveal themselves next week?
The White Witch has arrived in NXT
Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyre and was the last woman standing to retain the NXT Women’s Championship