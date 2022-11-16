Skip to main content
WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.15.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was “Title Tuesday” as two titles were on the line, Zoey Stark explained her actions from last week and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Bron Breakker defeated Von Wagner to retain the NXT Championship 

NXT Universe met the Hunter of the Women’s Division 

Indus Sher defeated two enchantment talents 

Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh

Could we be looking at the next NXT Champion?

Pre match comments from the NXT Women’s Champion

A contract signing not ending in violence. Booker T should moderate contract signings more often

Lookout NXT 

The Dyad defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson

History will be made at NXT Deadline 

Indi Hartwell defeated Tatum Paxley 

Will SCRYPTS finally reveal themselves next week?

The White Witch has arrived in NXT 

Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyre and was the last woman standing to retain the NXT Women’s Championship


