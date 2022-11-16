WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.15.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT was “Title Tuesday” as two titles were on the line, Zoey Stark explained her actions from last week and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Bron Breakker defeated Von Wagner to retain the NXT Championship

NXT Universe met the Hunter of the Women’s Division

Indus Sher defeated two enchantment talents

Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh

Could we be looking at the next NXT Champion?

Pre match comments from the NXT Women’s Champion

A contract signing not ending in violence. Booker T should moderate contract signings more often

Lookout NXT

The Dyad defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson

History will be made at NXT Deadline

Indi Hartwell defeated Tatum Paxley

Will SCRYPTS finally reveal themselves next week?

The White Witch has arrived in NXT

Mandy Rose defeated Alba Fyre and was the last woman standing to retain the NXT Women’s Championship



