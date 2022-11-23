WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.22.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT started the build to NXT Deadline plus Wes Lee put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Carmelo Hayes.
Here are the full results and recap:
Mandy Rose is STILL the Queen of NXT
Was Katana and Kayden’s interruption worth the price?
The official Chase U playbook
Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo
Who is number 250?
Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James
Payback from Fallon Henley and The Creeds called out Indus Sher
NXT Universe feasted their eyes on SCRYPTS
Duke got Chase U a tag title shot
SCRYPTS defeated Guru Raaj
Schism completed their Thanksgiving sacrifice
Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca
We can bet on Von never going out on the town with Edris and Malik
Pretty Deadly defeated Andre Chase and Duke Hudson to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship
Next week on NXT
Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the NXT North American Championship
Dominik Dijakovic is back!!!