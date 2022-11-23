Skip to main content
WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.22.22

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.22.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT started the build to NXT Deadline plus Wes Lee put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Carmelo Hayes.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Mandy Rose is STILL the Queen of NXT 

Was Katana and Kayden’s interruption worth the price?

The official Chase U playbook

40DFF165-F432-4CDC-B71E-610CB98B5EA1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo

Who is number 250?

69236AD6-8FBF-4A76-B2E0-CD3BD28BC05C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James

Payback from Fallon Henley and The Creeds called out Indus Sher

NXT Universe feasted their eyes on SCRYPTS

Duke got Chase U a tag title shot

39451626-1049-4EBE-BECE-5AE6098DB0B7
1
Gallery
1 Images

SCRYPTS defeated Guru Raaj

Schism completed their Thanksgiving sacrifice 

4C38A0E2-E09C-47C3-AC44-7C478727EAFF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca

We can bet on Von never going out on the town with Edris and Malik

2A0D7BBA-BFB9-4C0C-8995-87E47A0728F1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Pretty Deadly defeated Andre Chase and Duke Hudson to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship 

Next week on NXT 

A23E5D9D-B149-4DC9-9AB0-C886E108705A
C3CF25C3-61AA-46C7-B520-D549B3C756E2
08DE1FB3-5ACC-4427-BCA3-D399255B8952
1
Gallery
1 Images

Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the NXT North American Championship 

Dominik Dijakovic is back!!!

Related Articles

960828F5-93FC-4FBF-B277-D18616852786
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.22.22

039B103B-996A-4ADC-818D-FFB020CD96D5
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview 11.22.22

71E0EC57-5AE1-48AC-BF67-22C38C0BB8DE
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 11.18.22

E07B69C0-EC7D-4E60-967A-7A5A4D25109D
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: The SmackDown World Cup Continues 11.18.22

F7C69677-D6AA-419D-9DFA-9F70F271E451
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.15.22

9D251378-9588-4386-93A9-1452810C9673
WWE NXT 2.0

Isla Dawn Made Her NXT Debut on the 11.15.22 Edition of WWE NXT

127B3F74-688C-4EC6-9950-D71670C554F3
WWE NXT 2.0

The First Ever Iron Survivor Matches Announced for NXT Deadline Next Month

E2090B0F-3948-4178-BD18-68469F013D6E
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Title Tuesday 11.15.22