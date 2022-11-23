WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.22.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT started the build to NXT Deadline plus Wes Lee put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Carmelo Hayes.

Here are the full results and recap:

Mandy Rose is STILL the Queen of NXT

Was Katana and Kayden’s interruption worth the price?

The official Chase U playbook

Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo

Who is number 250?

Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James

Payback from Fallon Henley and The Creeds called out Indus Sher

NXT Universe feasted their eyes on SCRYPTS

Duke got Chase U a tag title shot

SCRYPTS defeated Guru Raaj

Schism completed their Thanksgiving sacrifice

Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca

We can bet on Von never going out on the town with Edris and Malik

Pretty Deadly defeated Andre Chase and Duke Hudson to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Next week on NXT

Wes Lee defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the NXT North American Championship

Dominik Dijakovic is back!!!