WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.29.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw a quintet of WWE Hall of Famers picking the Iron Survivor participants, the in-ring return of Dijack and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Roxanne Perez defeated Indi Hartwell

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dijack defeated Dante Chen

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Hall of Fame panel had some considerations for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

1 Gallery 1 Images

Grayson Waller defeated Duke Hudson

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kiana James defeated Fallon Henley

Zoey Stark outta nowhere

Lyra Valkyria has found a new battlefield

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Axiom defeated Javier Bernal

Is Apollo eating the breakfast of future champions?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh via DQ

1 Gallery 1 Images

Von Wagner defeated Malik Blade

Odyssey Jones had a message for Von Wagner

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced the Iron Survivor participates

1 Gallery 1 Images

Toxic Attraction defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance and Nikkita Lyons







