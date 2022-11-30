Skip to main content
WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.29.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw a quintet of WWE Hall of Famers picking the Iron Survivor participants, the in-ring return of Dijack and more. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Roxanne Perez defeated Indi Hartwell

Dijack defeated Dante Chen

The Hall of Fame panel had some considerations for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge 

Grayson Waller defeated Duke Hudson 

Kiana James defeated Fallon Henley 

Zoey Stark outta nowhere 

Lyra Valkyria has found a new battlefield 

Axiom defeated Javier Bernal 

Is Apollo eating the breakfast of future champions?

Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh via DQ 

Von Wagner defeated Malik Blade 

Odyssey Jones had a message for Von Wagner 

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced the Iron Survivor participates 

Toxic Attraction defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance and Nikkita Lyons



