WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.29.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw a quintet of WWE Hall of Famers picking the Iron Survivor participants, the in-ring return of Dijack and more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Roxanne Perez defeated Indi Hartwell
Dijack defeated Dante Chen
The Hall of Fame panel had some considerations for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge
Grayson Waller defeated Duke Hudson
Kiana James defeated Fallon Henley
Zoey Stark outta nowhere
Lyra Valkyria has found a new battlefield
Axiom defeated Javier Bernal
Is Apollo eating the breakfast of future champions?
Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh via DQ
Von Wagner defeated Malik Blade
Odyssey Jones had a message for Von Wagner
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced the Iron Survivor participates
Toxic Attraction defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance and Nikkita Lyons