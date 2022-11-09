WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.8.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line in a rematch plus NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect.
Here are the full results and recap:
Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes
Challengers looked ready for tonight’s main event
You ain’t the A champ until you beat Carmelo Hayes
Will NXT succumb to SCRYPTS?
Elektra Lopez defeated Sol Ruca
Indi won’t be disrespected and looked for some form of revenge
Two down. One to go.
Charlie Dempsey defeated Andre Chase via Towel Thrown In
Did Duke Hudson do the right thing?
Stacks defeated Hank Walker
Robert Stone right place wrong time
JD McDonagh defeated Axiom via Referee Stoppage
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks NXT Deadline next week
Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed via Disqualification
Time for a fresh start
Next week on NXT
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
Why Zoey? Why?