WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.8.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line in a rematch plus NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Here are the full results and recap:

Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes

Challengers looked ready for tonight’s main event

You ain’t the A champ until you beat Carmelo Hayes

Will NXT succumb to SCRYPTS?

Elektra Lopez defeated Sol Ruca

Indi won’t be disrespected and looked for some form of revenge

Two down. One to go.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Andre Chase via Towel Thrown In

Did Duke Hudson do the right thing?

Stacks defeated Hank Walker

Robert Stone right place wrong time

JD McDonagh defeated Axiom via Referee Stoppage

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks NXT Deadline next week

Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed via Disqualification

Time for a fresh start

Next week on NXT

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Why Zoey? Why?