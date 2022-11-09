Skip to main content
WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.8.22

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.8.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line in a rematch plus NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Here are the full results and recap: 

906F9859-7C2C-44DA-AB44-7CD622E70125
1
Gallery
1 Images

Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes 

Challengers looked ready for tonight’s main event 

You ain’t the A champ until you beat Carmelo Hayes

Will NXT succumb to SCRYPTS?

F9DF1883-702F-435E-9338-A4DD02945CF8
1
Gallery
1 Images

Elektra Lopez defeated Sol Ruca 

Indi won’t be disrespected and looked for some form of revenge 

Two down. One to go. 

CEB78ECC-11B6-4831-9B19-4670369440C1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Charlie Dempsey defeated Andre Chase via Towel Thrown In

Did Duke Hudson do the right thing?

C1E8414C-09FE-4E88-B739-1B75FC587D3C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Stacks defeated Hank Walker 

Robert Stone right place wrong time 

3B015A20-6E59-4CBA-99D4-7DBB2653A41E
1
Gallery
1 Images

JD McDonagh defeated Axiom via Referee Stoppage 

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks NXT Deadline next week

D570052D-101D-41A7-8070-4AE3FED66844
1
Gallery
1 Images

Damon Kemp defeated Brutus Creed via Disqualification 

Time for a fresh start 

Next week on NXT

E374ECF7-646A-43EB-93E6-A8F4AFA4AAEC
576B7DE5-0D89-4B2E-A5DF-EAEE67C315BF
57AF717B-5073-4156-BB37-F82C1F3FCD11
4145FBD1-4868-4529-BA21-DE9372C359D7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship 

Why Zoey? Why?

Related Articles

F7E61B10-E274-480E-834F-0777E39395A6
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.8.22

5E0B01D3-5C02-4A42-A9A8-26C5448FAC98
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview 11.8.22

104FE8F6-095E-4EBB-8795-A305AC4205CD
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap: Crown Jewel 2022 Fallout 11.7.22

37972012-BEA7-486F-BCA7-8E95E7F42C50
WWE News

The Women’s WarGames Match Announced For Survivor Series

43AF0496-9B03-4BEA-A0E9-E903AFC32DE2
WWE News

The O.C. Has Solved Their Rhea Problem

EF012EBD-2FF2-4250-8D2D-51303E37F0A5
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Results and Recap 11.5.22

85DBDEB0-F887-4ACB-B3A9-D8C4D3A936C8
WWE News

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands at WWE Crown Jewel

1DAD3412-3A03-43B1-B406-B0347205E3DF
WWE

WWE Crown Jewel Preview 11.5.22