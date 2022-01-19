Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Recap: The 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Commenced 1.18.22

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap: The 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Commenced 1.18.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw WALTER officially and permanently join Imperium stateside, the return of Dexter Lumis and the commencement of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic.

Here is the full results and recap:

LA Knight kicked off the show calling out Grayson Waller

Waller answers the call with a RESTRAINING ORDER 

The return of Dexter Lumis 

Grayson Waller picks up the win over Dexter Lumis and bought himself an insurance policy 

Creed Brother advance to the semifinals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic defeating Brooks and Jenson

Duke Hudson is back with a VENGEANCE 

Santos got his eyes on the NXT Championship

RIP Petey Poppins

A future number one contender’s match has been set for the North American Champion

Mandy Rose costed Kay Lee Ray the win over Ivy Nile

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta make the save for Kay Lee Ray 

Harland SNAPPED on Odyssey Jones

Sarray will be returning to NXT soon but with a new look and necklace 

UPSET OF THE TOURNEY. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Legado Del Fantasma 

Everything comes to a head next week as it will be Boa vs Solo Sikoa and both guys are bringing the paint

Dakota Kai defeated Yulisa Leon

Cora Jade looked to try and team with Raquel Gonzalez for the Women’s Dusty Cup 

Here is what’s on tap for NXT 2.0 next week 

WALTER defeated Roderick Strong in the main event 

Imperium jumps Roderick Strong leading to The Creed Brothers making the save leading to a huge brawl. It also looks like WALTER is getting a name change. Goodbye WALTER and hello GUNTHER. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

1AEB4C27-B408-472E-A804-E7BBAB829FCA
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap: The 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Commenced 1.18.22

E6D82C8B-ED4C-44AA-9DBE-FF495043786D
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: The 2022 Dusty Classic Commences 1.18.22

2CADD1DF-FE7F-4EAC-B7A9-850BD0A59565
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.17.22

5791DAD9-9693-4065-9048-4CB9BD3FE1F5
WWE News

WWE Announces Return to Jeddah And Bringing The Elimination Chamber

EC3D2ED8-5DFD-4113-9E2A-2201115E7B17
WWE

How I would book the WWE Premium Live Event Schedule for 2023

502BD167-0AF3-434B-BC33-8E67417B4216
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2022 Dusty Classic Brackets Announced

C938AD83-4F2A-4A96-9429-625EC63FC946
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2022 Dusty Classic Entrants Announced

D7A819CB-A8B7-4811-823A-DE7BBB620751
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 1.11.22