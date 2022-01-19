WWE NXT 2.0 Recap: The 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Commenced 1.18.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw WALTER officially and permanently join Imperium stateside, the return of Dexter Lumis and the commencement of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic.
Here is the full results and recap:
LA Knight kicked off the show calling out Grayson Waller
Waller answers the call with a RESTRAINING ORDER
The return of Dexter Lumis
Grayson Waller picks up the win over Dexter Lumis and bought himself an insurance policy
Creed Brother advance to the semifinals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic defeating Brooks and Jenson
Duke Hudson is back with a VENGEANCE
Santos got his eyes on the NXT Championship
RIP Petey Poppins
A future number one contender’s match has been set for the North American Champion
Mandy Rose costed Kay Lee Ray the win over Ivy Nile
Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta make the save for Kay Lee Ray
Harland SNAPPED on Odyssey Jones
Sarray will be returning to NXT soon but with a new look and necklace
UPSET OF THE TOURNEY. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Legado Del Fantasma
Everything comes to a head next week as it will be Boa vs Solo Sikoa and both guys are bringing the paint
Dakota Kai defeated Yulisa Leon
Cora Jade looked to try and team with Raquel Gonzalez for the Women’s Dusty Cup
Here is what’s on tap for NXT 2.0 next week
WALTER defeated Roderick Strong in the main event
Imperium jumps Roderick Strong leading to The Creed Brothers making the save leading to a huge brawl. It also looks like WALTER is getting a name change. Goodbye WALTER and hello GUNTHER.
