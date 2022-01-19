WWE NXT 2.0 Recap: The 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Commenced 1.18.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw WALTER officially and permanently join Imperium stateside, the return of Dexter Lumis and the commencement of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic.

Here is the full results and recap:

LA Knight kicked off the show calling out Grayson Waller

Waller answers the call with a RESTRAINING ORDER

The return of Dexter Lumis

Grayson Waller picks up the win over Dexter Lumis and bought himself an insurance policy

Creed Brother advance to the semifinals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Classic defeating Brooks and Jenson

Duke Hudson is back with a VENGEANCE

Santos got his eyes on the NXT Championship

RIP Petey Poppins

A future number one contender’s match has been set for the North American Champion

Mandy Rose costed Kay Lee Ray the win over Ivy Nile

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta make the save for Kay Lee Ray

Harland SNAPPED on Odyssey Jones

Sarray will be returning to NXT soon but with a new look and necklace

UPSET OF THE TOURNEY. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Legado Del Fantasma

Everything comes to a head next week as it will be Boa vs Solo Sikoa and both guys are bringing the paint

Dakota Kai defeated Yulisa Leon

Cora Jade looked to try and team with Raquel Gonzalez for the Women’s Dusty Cup

Here is what’s on tap for NXT 2.0 next week

WALTER defeated Roderick Strong in the main event

Imperium jumps Roderick Strong leading to The Creed Brothers making the save leading to a huge brawl. It also looks like WALTER is getting a name change. Goodbye WALTER and hello GUNTHER.

