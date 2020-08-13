WWE NXT Review (8/12/20)

NXT TakeOver XXX is less than 10 days away and everything is taking shape. We've got clear matches for three of the four major championships, a former NFL Punter taking on the longest reigning NXT champion in history, and some room to grow still. WWE PPVs in the quarantine era have been pretty hit or miss but NXT always gives us reasons to be optimistic and I definitely am and you should too! But just in case you aren't last night's episode of NXT did plenty to raise your enthusiasm.

Without further ado, let's go through my takeaways from NXT...

5 - Kross Burns Lee Karrion Kross opened the show for a match with the Governor of NXT, Danny Burch who had a score to settle after being one of the many men Kross laid out last week. Given how dominant Kross had been, it wasn't long before even a tough guy like Burch could fall victim to Kross' growing path of destruction. It wasn't a particularly good or long match, but it wasn't the point of this segment.



After the match, Keith Lee stormed down to the ring with a contract for a title match at TakeOver XXX for the NXT Championship. Lee, who's been in a vicious mood for weeks, verbally lambasted Kross before passing him the contract, to which he signed it, and Scarlett sealed with a kiss. Opening up the contract again would result in Lee getting a fireball to the face. Lee would furthered be angered by this, screaming for Kross but requiring medical attention, ending his night early.



The fireball stunt aside, I liked this! Lee has clearly been taken off his game by Kross whose mystique remains unphased and clearly has the upper hand. The fireball was kinda wack to me and played on for way too long, I suppose it's a means to an end to show off guard Lee is, but this ultimately serves as another stepping stone to TakeOver where these two are now set to tear each other apart. 1 / 5

