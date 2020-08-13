WWE NXT Review (8/12/20)

NXT TakeOver XXX is less than 10 days away and everything is taking shape. We've got clear matches for three of the four major championships, a former NFL Punter taking on the longest reigning NXT champion in history, and some room to grow still. WWE PPVs in the quarantine era have been pretty hit or miss but NXT always gives us reasons to be optimistic and I definitely am and you should too! But just in case you aren't last night's episode of NXT did plenty to raise your enthusiasm.
Without further ado, let's go through my takeaways from NXT...
Is there anything I missed? Any thoughts on last night's NXT? Comment below or talk to me on Facebook (JBVersusTheWorld), Twitter (@JBvTheWorld) or for my nerdy insights check me out on YouTube (JBVersusTheWorld)! And as always, be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! Thank you all so much for reading!