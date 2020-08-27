WWE NXT Review (8/26/20)

NXT TakeOver XXX was an incredible night of wrestling which saw a changing of the guard with Keith Lee being dethroned as champion, as Karrion Kross was now the standard bearer for NXT as it's champion. Last night was a loaded show, so much so that I couldn't fit everything in here, but as I usually do on the week to week, I have given you the top 5 takeaways from another loaded episode from WWE's black and yellow brand, NXT.

But before we get into the list, we have an honorable mention to get by first...

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Honorable Mention: Santos Escobar gets ahead of Swerve

After weeks of subtle build and no warning, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott finally got his hands on Santos Escobar in a match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Escobar and Swerve were fairly even throughout this match that was full of counters and fun exchanges while telling the story of how Escobar, try as he might, could not put down Scott on his own. The tide turned when the champ would spit on his challenger, sparking a fury that would ignite Scott into an offensive flurry. Scott's onslaught would only slow down when the other members of Legado del Fantasma would get involved, distracting both Scott and the referee just long enough for Swerve to get a headbutt from a loaded luchador mask by Escobar to secure the win and retain his title.

Escobar can't beat Swerve and he knows it. Santos Escobar only has one pinfall loss on his record and it was from Swerve himself during the Cruiserweight tournament, and despite Swerve coming up short in a tag contest against Legado del Fantasma, he proved that he has Escobar's number. So it's no surprise that the champ uses dirty tactics to get away from him to get his win back. This was a fun match by two very talented individuals and we should get a rematch now that it's tied up. But only time will tell. There's so much untapped potential here in this matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

5 - Karrion Kross Relinquishes The NXT Championship Our new NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, came down to the ring with Scarlett and his arm, precariously in a sling. Kross celebrated and bragged on his victory over Keith Lee, but lamented over the fact that in war, there are casualties and that he had become a casualty in his own war to claim the NXT title from the Limitless one and that he would have to give up the title he won just days ago to heal from his shoulder injury. But Kross, in pain said that his hurt would fuel him, that this would change nothing for everyone else and that he would return to reclaim the title he is forced to give up presently. This was a big money promo from Kross. Between he and Scarlett's facial expressions you could see the disappointment on their faces at these turn of events but he held it together to deliver an impassioned speech that will have his return hotly anticipated down the line. Injuries are tough but he will be back and immediately be a factor when he does. Tick-Tock. Get well soon champ. 1 / 5

Is there anything I missed? Any thoughts on last night's episode of NXT? Comment below or talk to me on Facebook (JBVersusTheWorld), Twitter (@JBvTheWorld) or for my nerdy insights check me out on YouTube (JBVersusTheWorld)! And as always, be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! Thank you all so much for reading!