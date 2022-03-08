WWE NXT 2.0: Roadblock Preview 3.8.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic come to a close plus three TakeOver worthy matches were made for tonight. The men and women of NXT 2.0 may be on the road toward Stand and Deliver but tonight they run into a roadblock.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Bron Breakker doesn’t care about the odds and will take on both Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa at the same time in a fight for the title.

After repeated attacks and trading pinfalls, The Blackheart and The Showoff argued over who had the right to challenge Breakker first. The NXT Champion, however, intervened and said that he would take on both.

With the odds stacked against the NXT Champion, can Breakker keep his promise to walk into NXT Stand & Deliver still holding the title? Will Ziggler capture one of the last titles he has yet to obtain? Can Ciampa become the second three-time NXT Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - The long and intense rivalry between LA Knight and Grayson Waller has reached its breaking point. The two Superstars have plagued one another for months with Knight standing tall following their one-on-one showdown despite “The Arrogant Aussie” pulling a fast one to record the match victory.

The two Superstars have been a thorn in each other’s sides for too long, and the time has come to settle the score once and for all in a Last Man Standing Match.

Who will walk out of next week’s collision still standing?

Preview (via WWE) - The Creed Brothers battled their way through the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and they are ready to make good on their opportunity to challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The two top factions in NXT 2.0 have been at odds for months, but Marcel Barthes & Fabian Aichner have bested their challengers in both previous meetings. In the first matchup, they handed Julius & Brutus Creed their first-ever loss thanks to a distraction from Jacket Time. Then, they teamed with Gunther to defeat The Creeds and Roderick Strong in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

After pummeling former Tag Team Champions MSK in the Dusty Classic Finals, The Creed Brothers are hungrier and more focused than ever on obtaining gold. Can the two brothers earn their first piece of hardware, or will Imperium keep the mat sacred?

