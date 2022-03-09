WWE NXT Roadblock Results: Tag Teams Attacked, Finals Set for Women’s Dusty Cup and Dolph Ziggler Wins NXT Championship 3.8.22

Tonight the men and women of WWE NXT 2.0 faced a roadblock on the road to NXT Stand and Deliver in Dallas, Texas. Two titles were on the line plus the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic began.

Here are the full results:

Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade to advance to the finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Who took out The Creed Brothers?

Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton

Qualifying matches for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match begin next week

Things broke down quickly between Lash Legend and Nikkita Lyons on Lashing Out

Briggs and Jenson thought Legado Del Fantasma took out The Creeds

Grayson Waller defeated LA Knight to be the last man standing

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro to advance to the finals of the Dusty Classic

Duke Hudson continued to drive a wedge between Indi and Persia

The NXT Tag Team Championship match ended in No Contest as The Creed Brothers attacked everyone

Next week on NXT

Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship

