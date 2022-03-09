Skip to main content
WWE NXT Roadblock Results: Tag Teams Attacked, Finals Set for Women’s Dusty Cup and Dolph Ziggler Wins NXT Championship 3.8.22

WWE NXT Roadblock Results: Tag Teams Attacked, Finals Set for Women’s Dusty Cup and Dolph Ziggler Wins NXT Championship 3.8.22

Tonight the men and women of WWE NXT 2.0 faced a roadblock on the road to NXT Stand and Deliver in Dallas, Texas. Two titles were on the line plus the semifinals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic began. 

Here are the full results:

E4024EF0-31FD-40D9-8BBD-74573DC88974
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade to advance to the finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 

Who took out The Creed Brothers?

Fallon Henley defeated Tiffany Stratton 

Qualifying matches for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match begin next week 

Things broke down quickly between Lash Legend and Nikkita Lyons on Lashing Out 

Briggs and Jenson thought Legado Del Fantasma took out The Creeds 

D6775FFE-A2F9-4972-A5F7-D60C663E861C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Grayson Waller defeated LA Knight to be the last man standing

5C274F5A-D231-4D32-A8C6-63B5AB8CB506
1
Gallery
1 Images

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro to advance to the finals of the Dusty Classic 

Duke Hudson continued to drive a wedge between Indi and Persia 

The NXT Tag Team Championship match ended in No Contest as The Creed Brothers attacked everyone

Next week on NXT

B8F68EDF-6FBA-4533-A7A5-20083BFE0C25

1 / 3
CE76C525-3A9A-4529-9237-E976FCFB40FD
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

4563C7E9-0F74-42A9-99DD-3E72A8B899B3
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Roadblock Results: Tag Teams Attacked, Finals Set for Women’s Dusty Cup and Dolph Ziggler Wins NXT Championship 3.8.22

WWE NXT

*BREAKING NEWS* Dolph Ziggler Wins WWE NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock

529F321F-C44F-49D6-AED0-4EC87AEB4C33
WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens Challenge For WrestleMania Saturday

1F319779-F566-457C-A172-3AFFE074EFFA
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0: Roadblock Preview 3.8.22

9DD7E38A-A5FC-4F29-BE22-2637DF2E01B1
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: RK-Bro Wins Tag Team Titles, Jerry Lawler Returns and Kevin Owens Challenges Stone Cold Steve Austin for WrestleMania 3.7.22

FF2330FF-7861-42BC-96A3-4E3093401B02
WWE Monday Night RAW

RK-Bro Wins RAW Tag Team Championship on 3.7.22 Edition of Monday Night RAW

18E92FFD-9FE3-46A0-99AB-F2FE474DC3FA
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 3.7.22

6D0F3566-C62B-404F-8046-83C92EA37E42
WWE News

Vader Announced as the Second Inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022