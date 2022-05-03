WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview 5.3.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Nikkita Lyons once again pick up a win over Lash Legend, the announcement of the first ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and so much more.

Tonight jump into spring with NXT Spring Breakin’ as two titles will be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Joe Gacy has made his issues with NXT Champion Bron Breakker extremely personal.

The depraved Gacy stunned the NXT Universe when he interrupted Breakker’s title defense celebration to reveal that he had captured and locked up his father Rick Steiner. Luckily, the WWE Hall of Famer was let go, but Gacy kept his Hall of Fame ring as a souvenir, taunting Breakker by saying a family can only be tested through fire before dropping the ring into a fire pit.

The NXT Champion nearly tore apart the NXT Arena in search of Gacy before finally confronting his tormentor. Gacy offered the ring without complaints, only asking for an opportunity at Breakker’s NXT Championship at NXT Spring Breakin’ in return, an opportunity Breakker was more than willing to agree to following the recent events.

But the devious Gacy was not done with Breakker just yet, stating he needed to “take a leap of faith” before pushing him off a balcony and having him surrounded by hooded disciples.

Can Breakker overcome all of Gacy’s mind games to hold on to his NXT Championship?

Preview (via WWE) - Despite claiming to have created it, Carmelo Hayes is not the only one standing in line for Cameron Grimes’ NXT North American Championship, as Solo Sioka made his intentions clear to the current and former champion after laying out Hayes and his right-hand man Trick Williams.

After dispatching of would-be title challenger Santos Escobar, Hayes made his claims to Grimes that he would become a two-time North American Champion at NXT Spring Breakin’ before Sikoa made his presence felt. Still upset following Williams’ interference during his championship match against Grimes a week prior, “The Street Champion” dropped the talkative duo before stepping to Grimes and declaring he was still very much in the title picture.

Grimes may have retained the championship in his first defense thanks in part to Williams, but will he be as fortunate when he puts the North American Title on the line against Hayes and Sikoa in a Triple Threat Match?

Preview (via WWE) - It’s a battle for the future of the women’s division on NXT 2.0 as Lash Legend & Natalya look to assert their own wills on the locker room by making an example of Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons.

A heated rivalry that has dated back to Lyons’ debut, Legend has made it her mission to prove that she is the next big thing and that she, not Lyons, is better and more deserving of Lyons’ viral fame than the up-and-coming Superstar.

A similar story can be said for Natalya who shocked the entire NXT Universe when she showed up to proclaim Jade as the future before remarking that the future looked bleak, then slapping Jade into the Sharpshooter. Natalya came to NXT to put the locker room on notice and stamp out the aspirations of those upcoming Superstars who think they can challenge The BOAT.

Challenges like the one Lyons threw down, stating she had next after going one-on-one with Legend once again. Well instead of waiting around, Natalya took action and jumped Lyons following her rematch and was soon joined by Legend for a two-on-one beatdown until Jade slid in to even the odds.

Can Jade & Lyons work together to cut out the pair of locker room cancers or will Natalya & Legend set the record straight?

Preview (via WWE) - NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer’s debut match on NXT 2.0 was spoiled by an interrupting Grayson Waller, but the up-and-comer nonetheless announced his presence on Tuesday nights by wiping out “The Arrogant Aussie.”

After Waller slid in to knock out Frazer’s scheduled opponent Guru Raaj, he went on to announce his rise back to the top of NXT after severing ties with his former bodyguard Sanga. Waller cut down the NXT faithful, including those from Chase University in attendance, before turning his attention back to Frazer.

Frazer took offense to the remarks and proceeded to pummel Waller, flattening him with a jaw-dropping dive over the ropes to the floor below.

Can the NXT UK transplant make his mark on NXT 2.0 when he squares off with Waller at NXT Spring Breakin’?

Preview (via WWE) - Roderick Strong is looking to take Diamond Mine to another level, and while The Creed Brothers came close to capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles, they still came up short. According to Strong, Julius & Brutus Creed need to be ready for anyone at any time, so he set up a surprise match for them against former NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

Can The Creed Brothers bounce back from their disheartening Gauntlet Match loss and triumph over arguably their biggest challenge yet?

Preview (via WWE) - After crowning himself “The New Don of NXT,” Tony D’Angelo began to butt heads with one of the top longstanding factions of NXT: Legado del Fantasma.

Tensions have slowly reached a boiling point between the two “families” following a series of pre-meditated attacks. Before things go too far, D’Angelo invited the head of Legado del Fantasma, Santos Escobar, to a sit down meeting to try and resolve their issues man-to-man.

Will Escobar and D’Angelo find a way to squash their beef or is D’Angelo about to go to the mattresses with Legado del Fantasma? Tune in to NXT Spring Breakin’ Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

