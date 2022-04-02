WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Preview 4.2.22

Tonight WWE NXT 2.0 hits the road for the first time in almost two years. NXT heads to the home of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

All the gold will be on the line, a grudge match and the final NXT match of Tommaso Ciampa.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Dolph Ziggler came to NXT 2.0 and did exactly what he said he was going to do: steal the show and the NXT Championship.

Responding to then-champion Bron Breakker, Ziggler started “working Tuesday nights” to chase down one of the last few titles he has yet to win and put Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in their place. The trio locked horns repeatedly across NXT 2.0 and Monday Night Raw as Ciampa and Breakker attempted to protect their home from The Dirty Dawgs.

The heated rivalry finally came to a head when Breakker laid down the gauntlet to The Blackheart and The Showoff, stating he would take them both on at the same time.

The young champion would come to regret those words as Breakker was pulled out of the ring by Robert Roode in the final moments of a spectacular triple threat main event, allowing Ziggler to nail Ciampa with a Superkick and cover him for a shocking victory.

Now, an incensed Breakker has his sights set on taking back control of NXT 2.0 and his title. Will Ziggler keep his grip on Tuesday nights, or can Breakker reclaim his NXT Championship?

Preview (via WWE) - In an effort to influence the outcome of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic, Toxic Attraction made one mistake: targeting Raquel Gonzalez and drawing the ire of her partner Cora Jade.

After Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne injured Big Mami Cool with a vicious attack and cost her and Jade a spot in the tournament finals, Jade retaliated for her friend, attacking Mandy Rose as she observed the semifinals from the “Toxic Lounge.”

The surprise ambush further angered the NXT Women’s Champion, who claimed that she decides when, where and who gets an opportunity at her title. So, Jade gave her no choice, stealing all of Toxic Attraction’s titles and provoking Rose into setting up a showdown between the two Superstars at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Unfortunately for the NXT Women’s Champion, her attempts at controlling the outcome of the Dusty Classic backfired when Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray claimed victory and opted to forego their Women’s Tag Team Title opportunity for a Women’s Title Match, sealing the challenge by knocking out Toxic Attraction with Jade’s help.

With the odds now stacked against her, can Rose hang on to the NXT Women’s Championship, or will Stand & Deliver usher in a new era?

Preview (via WWE) - For over 150 days, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has reigned supreme as the self-proclaimed “A Champion.”

After beating challengers such as Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes and Pete Dunne, Hayes stated that no one could touch him and that he would defend his title the same way it was introduced to NXT: in a Ladder Match.

With qualifying matches scheduled to take place in the leadup to NXT Stand & Deliver, four opponents will vie for the right to enter the daunting match. Santos Escobar was the first Superstar to earn such a spot following his thrilling victory over Cameron Grimes. The following week, Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller punched their tickets to the Ladder Match in a pair of thrilling qualifying matches before Cameron Grimes battled his way to Dallas winning a Last Chance Triple Threat Match.

Can the “A Champion” maintain his status against four of the best Superstars NXT 2.0 has to offer Saturday at Stand & Deliver?

Preview (via WWE) - Three of the top tag teams in NXT 2.0 are set to collide for the NXT Tag Team Championship as The Creed Brothers cash in their Dusty Classic opportunity against Imperium and an interfering MSK.

After running through the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Classic and earning a Tag Team Title opportunity, The Creed Brothers were ready to throw down with champions Marcel Barthes & Fabian Aichner until a mysterious attack in the parking lot left Brutus and Julius medically ineligible to compete.

With a long history of battling Imperium, MSK stepped up to fill the vacancy and challenge the champions, but before their spirited match could be decided, Julius & Brutus Creed stormed the ring to lay waste to all four competitors.

With the mysterious attack still unsolved, Wes Lee & Nash Carter stepped up to The Creed Brothers the following week, claiming their interference cost them the tag team titles. Imperium then hit the scene to claim that the titles would stay with Barthel & Aichner.

Preview (via WWE) - Former friends turned bitter rivals Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai have once again banded together for a common cause: ending Toxic Attraction’s reign over NXT 2.0.

Under Mandy Rose’s instructions, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne stepped in to help create their ideal outcome for the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic by brutally attacking Gonzalez’s leg during her match against Kai & Wendy Choo, seemingly putting Big Mami Cool on the shelf.

After Kai & Choo lost in the Dusty Cup Final, leading to a Fatal 4-Way challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship, Toxic Attraction dispatched of the sleepy Superstar in response to her failed efforts, drawing the wrath of her partner Kai.

Kai stormed the ring to earn some payback for her fallen comrade, but an unexpected surprise in the form of Gonzalez appeared to even the odds and aid her former tag team partner.

With such a long history, can Gonzalez and Kai stay on the same page and become two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, or will Toxic Attraction remain in power?

Preview (via WWE) - Tony D’ Angelo has said that he will become “The Don of NXT” at NXT Stand & Deliver and that the one person who can cement his new status is Tommaso Ciampa.

D’Angelo approached the former two-time NXT Champion to propose the showdown and shake Ciampa’s hand after he agreed to the match. The mutual respect quickly faded as D’Angelo then struck Ciampa with a low blow and berated the staggered Superstar before giving The Blackheart the kiss of death.

Can D’Angelo elevate his status in NXT 2.0 at the expense of Ciampa?

Preview (via WWE) - Gunther is the epitome of speak softly and carry a big stick, but the leader of Imperium has become irate that NXT Superstars like LA Knight have been getting championship opportunities instead of him simply by running their mouth.

Never one to shy away from a fight or the spotlight, Knight issued the challenge to Gunther after The Ring General called him out, claiming to be “Sports-Entertainment, charisma and athletic ability personified.”

Can Knight back up his big talk when he and Gunther go toe-to-toe at NXT Stand & Deliver, or will Gunther make him eat his words?

Find out at NXT Stand & Deliver at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, at the special start time of 1 ET/12 CT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

