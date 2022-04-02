WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Results 4.2.22

Today WWE NXT 2.0 finally hits the road for the first time in almost two years. This was the first test for the rebrand of the brand as all the gold was on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Pre-show:

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Cameron Grimes won the NXT North American Championship

Tony D’Angelo defeated Tommaso Ciampa

MSK defeated Imperium and The Creed Brothers to win the NXT Tag Team Championships

NXT Women’s Champion unveiled the new NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose defeated Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray and Cora Jade to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Gunther defeated LA Knight

Dolph Ziggler defeated Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Championship

