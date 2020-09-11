WWE NXT Super Tuesday II Recap

At the conclusion of last week's show we were left with a conundrum, both Finn Balor and Adam Cole, at the end of their Fatal Four Way Iron Man match, were tied in points and with no TV time remaining, William Regal decided to let the two former Bullet Club members duke it out in a one-on-one match to determine the new NXT champion. The match started off slow in pace with both men feeling each other out, Cole trying to fight Balor when he realized that the Prince was more than capable of out wrestling him. Balor maintained a steady pace until he injured his knee, a knee Cole would focus his energies on for the remainder of the match, including applying a pair of Figure Fours that almost forced Balor to submit. Despite the pain, Balor would battle back, nailing Cole with the usually reliable finisher, Coup de Grace, but for the first time ever, it was kicked out of. With the hurt knee slowing him down immensely, Finn was unable to capitalize and opened the door for the leader of the Undisputed Era to bounce back and nail the Prince with the Last Shot, his finisher that usually puts opponents away, but Balor was able to escape. The battle would rage on, but would find it's conclusion when Balor, hit an elevated 1916 DDT from the top rop to put away Adam Cole and become the NEW NXT Champion.

NXT has had some exciting openings over the years, but an opening to determine a new champion? Wow. Cole and Balor told a no nonsense story with no shenanigans that asked one question, who was the better man? Balor showed the same heart and grit that made him one of the all-time favorites in the history of the black and gold brand of WWE. Cole, was his usual opportunistic self, seizing openings as they presented themselves to him. His overreaching for Balor was his downfall, but in the aftermath made no excuses and even called Balor the better man on the night. Could this be a face turn for Cole? He came off as humble and even respectable in the aftermath, which begs the question of, will it be him that breaks off from the Undisputed Era? Because they seem firmly on the heel side of things, as I'll get to later on. As for Balor, he'll have no shortage of challengers as he stands atop of the NXT mountaintop once more, where this reigns goes, we'll have to see, but this writer is excited to see how the NXT landscape is shaped with the Prince as it's king.