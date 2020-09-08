WWE NXT Super Tuesday Night 2 Preview (9/8/20)

Tonight marks the second night of the NXT Super Tuesday special, which emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by Adam Cole taking on Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, which kicks off the show!

Let’s see what tonight has in-store...

Adam Cole Takes-On Finn Bálor For The NXT Championship To Kick-Off The Show

Preview (via WWE) - Sixty minutes weren’t enough to decide a new NXT Champion thanks to Adam Cole’s miraculous, buzzer-beating final fall on NXT Super Tuesday.

Now Cole will go one-on-one with Finn Balor for the NXT Title to kick off NXT Super Tuesday II this Tuesday night.

Bálor had seemingly all but clinched his second NXT Championship, striking at the perfect time with a Coup de Grace on Tommaso Ciampa and pinning The Blackheart with less than 20 seconds left to take a 2-1-1-1 lead over the other three competitors.

Cole then burst back into the ring, blindsiding The Prince with the Last Shot and pinning him just before time expired to finish in a 2-2 tie.

Following the dead heat conclusion, both men staked their claim to the NXT Title in a tumultuous scene that prompted William Regal’s arrival.

The NXT General Manager ruled immediately that Bálor and Cole — owners of the two longest NXT Title reigns in history — will face off in a one-fall bout next week to definitively crown an NXT Champion.

Which man will earn the black-and-gold brand’s top prize?

Rhea Ripley Clashes With Mercedes Martinez Inside Of A Steel Cage

Preview (via WWE) - Rhea Ripley is tired of playing games with Mercedes Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand, and she isn’t hiding it.

That’s why she has called for Martinez to face her inside a Steel Cage — a challenge her rival eagerly accepted, setting the stage for The Battle of The Badasses in the main event of NXT Super Tuesday II

Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand have been a gigantic thorn in The Nightmare’s side for weeks. First, Martinez intervened in Ripley’s bout against Dakota Kai; costing her a potential NXT Women’s Championship opportunity against Io Shirai.

Teaming up last month with Shotzi Blackheart to face Martinez and Robert Stone Brand compatriot Aliyah, Ripley fired back with a devastating powerbomb to Martinez on the concrete.

That wasn’t enough to keep Martinez at bay. She again antagonized Ripley two weeks ago, ambushing her during a tag team match against Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, costing her another victory.

Now, Ripley’s looking to put an end to her issue with Martinez once and for all in an unforgiving Steel Cage Match. But with Martinez more than eager for a battle, who will emerge victorious?

Bronson Reed Looks For Revenge On Austin Theory

Preview (via WWE) - Austin Theory interfered in Bronson Reed’s bout against Timothy Thatcher on NXT Super Tuesday, causing The Aus-zilla to demand a match versus Theory. Reed will get his wish this Tuesday on USA Network.

The animosity between Reed and Theory started on the August 26th edition of NXT, when Theory mocked The Thicc Boi's defeat at NXT TakeOver XXX, earning a slap for his efforts.

Theory got the better of Reed this past Tuesday when he attacked The Aus-zilla from behind, but will he come to regret the attack?

