WWE NXT Super Tuesday Preview (9/1/20)

Tonight’s special edition of WWE NXT Super Tuesday emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by the biggest match in the Black & Gold brand’s illustrious history, when 4-former NXT Champions square-off in a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the vacant NXT Championship.

Let’s take a look at what tonight has in-store...

Adam Cole, Finn Bálor, Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano Square-Off In A 60-Minute Fatal-4-Way Iron-Man Match For The NXT Championship

Preview (via WWE) - The next NXT Champion will be decided in historic fashion.

Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will clash Tuesday night on NXT Super Tuesday in the first-ever, 4-Way 60-minute Iron Man Match.

The Superstar who scores the most pinfalls and submissions in 60 minutes will be crowned the new NXT Champion.

Karrion Kross fought through a separated shoulder to defeat Keith Lee for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver XXX, but he has been forced to relinquish the championship due to the severity of the injury.

After conferring with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and other members of NXT management, NXT General Manager, William Regal announced the decision for this match to take place as a result.

All four Superstars are former NXT Champions and among the best NXT Champions in the history of the black-and-gold brand.

Bálor has enforced his will since returning to NXT last fall, adding to his nearly spotless TakeOver record with victories over Matt Riddle, Damian Priest and Timothy Thatcher. But championship gold has eluded him so far. Can The Prince capture NXT’s top prize for the first time in more than four years?

If anyone understands Kross’ misfortune, it’s Ciampa, who also had to surrender “Goldie” two years ago due to a neck injury amid a dominant reign. Ciampa returned to NXT for the first time in two months Wednesday night, obliterating Jake Atlas in one-on-one action. The Blackheart has proven to be almost unbeatable when he’s on top of his game.

Cole overcame challengers of all shapes and sizes while putting together the longest NXT Champion reign in history, which only ended less than two months ago after a classic battle with Keith Lee. After knocking off the brash Pat McAfee at NXT TakeOver XXX, can the leader of The Undisputed ERA regain his gold?

No man in this bout has changed as much in recent months as Gargano. Subscribing to what he hails as “The Johnny Gargano Way,” Johnny Wrestling has eschewed the adoration of the NXT Universe after insisting that the black-and-gold brand rewards bad behavior. Will Gargano prove himself right and ride his new attitude toward another title reign?

Breezango & Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott Battle Legado del Fantasma In A 6-Man Tag-Team Street Fight

Preview (via WWE) - Breezango and Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott will take their rivalry with Legado del Fantasma to an entirely new level this week on NXT Super Tuesday in a Six-Man Street Fight.

Fandango & Tyler Breeze have drawn the ire of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and company for weeks for their “disrespectful” antics. But disrespectful or not, Breezango’s approach has also paved the way to gold, as the gorgeous duo knocked off Imperium last week to claim the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Now that Breezango have gold around their waist, the target stamped on their backs by Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde figures to only grow more prominent.

Meanwhile, “Swerve” had to fight off interference from Mendoza and Wilde last week in challenging Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. While “Swerve” warded off Escobar’s acolytes, he couldn’t dethrone Mendoza.

With tempers between these six men boiling over and essentially no rules to contain them, what’s in store for NXT Super Tuesday?

Bronson Reed Takes-On Timothy Thatcher

Preview (via WWE) - What will happen when the colossal Bronson Reeds locks-horns with the creator of ‘Thatchikan Wrestling’ in a match that’s sure to have NXT North American Championship implications?

