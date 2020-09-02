WWE NXT Super Tuesday Recap (9/1/20)

NXT moved to Tuesday this week and promised an equally super main event, with the NXT title vacated by the injured Karrion Kross. This week was wrapped about the four pillars of NXT; Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano going for the gold in a way that only NXT can deliver, in a Fatal Four Way Iron Man Match. But this was far from a one match show and planted more seeds for the future, and I like those as I tell you guys, but one of those seeds, I wasn't fond of, but more on that later, here are my takeaways from NXT Super Tuesday...

But first a salute and an honorable mention...

Honorable Mention: Mauro Ranallo Departs NXT

This week we got the news that Mauro Ranallo is leaving NXT and WWE. Though that has little to do with this week's show, Mauro has been an excellent commentator for NXT since his return to the company a couple of years ago. He has voiced some of the most memorable moments in NXT history and his in depth knowledge of wrestling moves and holds reminded this writer of WCW Mike Tenai. Mauro was one of the best with a quirky style that sometime make me scratch my head or made me go 'Mama Mia', and we here at Wrestling News World wish him all the best in his future endeavors, and hope we get one more 'MAMA MIA!' before too long. Thank you for your time Mauro.

Now, let’s get into the top moments from Super Tuesday...

5 - Swerve’s Revenge This week's NXT started with a six man tag team match, one we've seen before but this time it was a street fight between Legado del Fantasma and the team of Breezango and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde wasted no time getting after their rivals before the bell even started. Fantasma maintained control until a dive off a forklift reversed their fortunes, but a bitter Imperium would come down to stop their flow. Swerve would save his teammates, who would then take out both Imperium and Legado del Fantasma with twin dives. A shocked Santos Escobar would be cornered by Swerve and get hit with his finisher, claiming victory for his team. This was a fun, no frills way to start NXT. The action here was fast, furious, and way more fun than their bout a couple of weeks ago. Breezango look like strong and competent champs despite how silly they are. This also served as Legado del Fantasma's first loss as a trio, but it only happened because of what I've been saying in my past reviews of NXT; Swerve has Escobar's number and he absolutely knows it. Him pinning the champ absolutely puts him in line for another title opportunity down the road. 1 / 5

