WWE NXT: Tag Title Tuesday Results and Recap 10.25.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the fallout from Halloween Havoc while focusing on tag team action. Both sets of tag titles were on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

We ALMOST had new women’s tag team champions

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

#AndStill

What and who is the second coming?

Welcome to NXT R-Truth

Truth may get his days mixed up at times but always knows what night is fight night

Shotzi defeated Lash Legend

Indus Sher making a statement at The Creed’s expense

Pretty Deadly defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Meet the newest member of The Schism

Who is Scrypts?

Indi Hartwell defeated Sol Ruca

Guess who’s back in NXT

Next week on NXT

JD McDonagh defeated Ilja Dragunov