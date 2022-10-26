WWE NXT: Tag Title Tuesday Results and Recap 10.25.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw the fallout from Halloween Havoc while focusing on tag team action. Both sets of tag titles were on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
We ALMOST had new women’s tag team champions
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
#AndStill
What and who is the second coming?
Welcome to NXT R-Truth
Truth may get his days mixed up at times but always knows what night is fight night
Shotzi defeated Lash Legend
Indus Sher making a statement at The Creed’s expense
Pretty Deadly defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship
Meet the newest member of The Schism
Who is Scrypts?
Indi Hartwell defeated Sol Ruca
Guess who’s back in NXT
Next week on NXT
JD McDonagh defeated Ilja Dragunov