WWE NXT: Take-Off To TakeOver Preview (9/23/20)

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The show is headlined by a 5-man gauntlet to determine NXT Champion, Finn Balor's title challenger at NXT TakeOver, in 2-weeks as well a battle royal to determine NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai's challenger for the aforementioned TakeOver PPV event.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Kyle O'Reilly, Bronson Reed and Timothy Thatcher Battle It Out To Become The Number One Contender For The NXT ChampionshipP

Preview - After Karrion Kross' thrilling championship win over Keith Lee to claim the Black & Gold brand's biggest prize, the new champion was forced to relinquish his new gold due to injury. In step in The Prince, who battled it out among NXT's in the first-ever Fatal-4-Way Iron Man match to determine the new champion. 60-minutes wasn't enough and Finn Balor tied with Adam Cole which led to a singles match between the two where Balor was victorious.

Now, 5 never before NXT Champions will have the opportunity to face the new NXT Champion, Balor, in 2-weeks at NXT TakeOver when they battle it out in a 5-man gauntlet match.

Battle Royal To Determine NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai's Number One Contender

Preview (via WWE) - The next Superstar to step to Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title will have to earn their opportunity in a massive Battle Royal this Wednesday on NXT's Take Off to TakeOver.

As the only former champion in the field, Rhea Ripley has to be considered a strong favorite, especially after toppling Mercedes Martinez in a brutal Steel Cage Match earlier this month. Can The Nightmare take the next step toward recapturing the gold she lost earlier this year?

Dakota Kai came up short in her quest to dethrone Shirai last month at NXT TakeOver XXX, but The Captain of Team Kick is still dead set on becoming champion. Plus, Kai’s enforcer Raquel González is also in the bout, and we’ve seen that “Big Mami Cool” is anything but shy about inflicting pain on Kai’s behalf.

The Battle Royal will also play host to former friends Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox, whose long-simmering issue has intensified in recent weeks after Nox’s tense visit to The Gargano household. Will LeRae and Nox be able to focus on the task at hand, given their increasingly bitter rivalry?

Additionally, the up-and-coming Shotzi Blackheart impressed in going toe-to-toe with Shirai this past week. Can Blackheart bounce back to earn another chance at bringing the NXT Women’s Title to the ball pit?

But with the field also including promising upstarts such as The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Xia Li and Indi Hartwell, might an underdog be able to pull off a stunner for the right to challenge challenge Shirai?

Jake Atlas Looks For Revenge On Tommaso Ciampa

Preview (via WWE) - Tommaso Ciampa struck down Jake Atlas as the first victim of his resurgent sadism, but he failed to put Atlas on the shelf is good. Now Atlas will be out for payback in a rematch.

After a nearly three-month absence, Ciampa returned to the black-and-gold brand last month, defeating Atlas and committing a savage assault afterward, including a Willow’s Bell DDT from a stretcher to put Atlas on the NXT Injury Report.

The Blackheart appears to have rediscovered the same vicious side that helped him win the NXT Championship, which is likely bad news for the rest of the roster. Atlas learned that lesson again last week when he was ambushed in the parking lot after confronting Ciampa earlier in the evening.

Fortunately for Atlas, Kyle O'Reilly stepped in before the attack escalated. But will Atlas be able to fight off the vicious Blackheart when they step in the ring again?

