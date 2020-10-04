Tonight NXT takes center stage as they bring you TakeOver: 31 tonight LIVE on the WWE Network. Four titles will be on the line tonight and KUSHIDA is out for blood.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Finn Balor vs Kyle O'Reilly(NXT Championship)

Preview (via WWE) - Finn Bálor defeated one member of The Undisputed ERA to win the NXT Championship for a second time. Now he’ll have to go through another to retain it.Bálor will defend the NXT Title against Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31. The Prince has reassumed his throne atop the black-and-gold brand after a grueling two-week marathon, first emerging from the first ever Fatal 4-Way 60-minute Iron Man Match in a tie with Adam Cole. Then, Bálor toppled the leader of The Undisputed ERA the next week in an unforgettable classic to once again capture NXT’s most prestigious prize.O’Reilly went through an arduous test of his own to emerge as the No. 1 Contender. The skilled martial artist survived four other men in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match to earn his chance at the title.As a three-time NXT Tag Team Champion, O’Reilly knows plenty about hoisting gold in NXT. But capturing his first singles championship without the rest of The Undisputed ERA — and doing so against one of the most accomplished Superstars in NXT history — will likely prove to be the greatest obstacle he has faced. Is Bálor’s reign only just beginning, or is O’Reilly poised to stun The Prince?

Io Shirai vs Candice LeRae(NXT Women's Championship)

Preview (via WWE) - Candice LeRae is finally getting the opportunity she’s been eyeing: a chance at the NXT Women’s Title. The Poison Pixie is set to go one-on-one with Io Shirai for her championship at NXT TakeOver 31. Since undergoing a drastic change in attitude earlier this year, LeRae has repeatedly decried being “passed up” by other adversaries for the opportunities she believes she deserves. After winning a Battle Royal on NXT by last eliminating Shotzi Blackheart earn this match, it will be put up or shut up time for LeRae against Shirai.The Genius of the Sky has been unshakable since defeating Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to reach the top of NXT, turning aside worthy challenges from the likes of Dakota Kai and TeganNox. But in LeRae, she finds an opponent as experienced as she has ever faced — not to mention one who’s likely willing to go to any length to achieve victory. LeRae demonstrated that prior to the Battle Royal when she ruthlessly attacked Nox's surgically repaired knee backstage. Will LeRae prove she was right all along? Or will Shirai continue her dominant run as champion?

Damien Priest vs Johnny Gargano(NXT North American Championship)

Preview (via WWE) - Damian Priest wants to live in infamy as NXT North American Champion, but he’ll have to defeat one of the black-and-gold brand’s most decorated Superstars in Johnny Gargano to keep his hands on the title. William Regal announced on social media that The Archer of Infamy will battle Johnny Wrestling for the title at NXT TakeOver 31 on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Gargano has been vocal about his and his wife Candice LeRae’s plans to bring gold back to the Gargano household. Priest, on the other hand, is fresh off his first successful title defense after a grueling victory over Timothy Thatcher. The first-time champion captured the title in a jaw-dropping NXT North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. In the critical moment of that match, Priest and Gargano found themselves atop the ladder. Gargano seemed destined for gold as he unhooked the title, but Priest held firm and knocked Johnny Wrestling from the ladder to secure the victory. Can Gargano get the better of Priest in a one-on-one battle? Or will Priest be ready for another infamous TakeOver title celebration?

Santos Escobar vs Isaiah "Swerve" Scott(NXT Cruiserweight Championship)

Preview (via WWE) - Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is the only man to defeat Santos Escobar since Escobar’s arrival in NXT. Can “Swerve” topple the leader of Legado del Fantasma for the third time at NXT TakeOver 31 and become NXT Cruiserweight Champion?Scott defeated the then-masked Escobar during the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament and later pinned him in a Six-Man Street Fight alongside Breezango against Legado del Fantasma. But when the time came for Scott’s first title opportunity, Escobar headbutted him while wearing what appeared to be a loaded lucha mask to retain his championship. With the benefit of a second chance, will Scott make the NXT Cruiserweight division “Swerve’s house,” or will Escobar’s reign continue?

KUSHIDA vs Velveteen Dream

Preview (via WWE) - The Velveteen Dream has shown a new penchant for viciousness since his return. Along the way, he’s made an enemy of Kushida, prompting previously unseen aggression from NXT’s resident Time Splitter in turn. Will Kushida make Dream regret it when they square off at NXT TakeOver 31? His Purple Highness made a surprise return to the black-and-gold brand last month but came up short in a Triple Threat Match involving Kushida and Cameron Grimes. Dream took out his frustrations with a post-match assault. Kushida returned with force, attacking Velveteen Dream weeks later and putting him on the NXT Injury Report thanks to a brutal rope-assisted cross armbreaker. He also showed an all-business attitude while defeating Austin Theory in short order. Then, Dream took an already flammable situation and dumped gasoline all over it when he cost Kushida a potential NXT Title opportunity. Interfering in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, Dream spiked Kushida with a Dream Valley Driver that led to his elimination. Now, Kushida gets a chance at payback. Will NXT’s Time Splitter seize the opportunity, or will it be Dream over?

