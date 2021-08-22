NXT TakeOver 36 Preview 8.22.21

Tonight we round out SummerSlam weekend with the black and gold brand. Tonight is NXT TakeOver 36. Four titles are up for grabs and an Undisputed Finale.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Since returning to NXT, Ridge Holland has been on a mission to smash everything that stands in his way and Trey Baxter has now found himself in the crosshairs for the NXT TakeOver 36 Pre-Show.

Baxter showed off his grit and determination in the NXT Breakout Tournament and took to social media to call out Holland to put those skills to the test once again. The bludgeoning Superstar from Yorkshire was quick to accept the challenge and put in motion the TakeOver showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Consider him provoked.

Karrion Kross finally went too far, and Samoa Joe struck a deal with Mr. Regal to return to the ring to challenge the NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver 36.

Mr. Regal had originally brought Samoa Joe to the NXT management team to restore order following a chaotic NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The defiant Kross continued to run rampant over the black-and-gold brand, and an attack of Mr. Regal proved to be the final straw.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Chop after chop after ear-piercing, cringe-inducing chop.

WALTER’s signature and downright savage strikes decimated Ilja Dragunov during their first encounter for the NXT UK Championship, but the physical toll was nothing compared to what the brutal beating did to Dragunov’s psyche.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the aftermath of coming within an eyelash of unseating WALTER – who has now held the title for more than two years – Dragunov was a changed man.

The already unhinged competitor lost all ability to control his emotions, often snapping in the middle of his matches, continuing to brutalize opponents after the bell and even becoming aggressive with NXT UK officials.

Meanwhile, WALTER marched on, successfully defending his title in barnburners against the likes of A-Kid and Rampage Brown. And after Dragunov defeated Joe Coffey and Brown in a wild Triple Threat Match, the stage was set for his return bout against WALTER.

In a tense press conference on the July 15 edition of NXT, Dragunov proclaimed his respect for WALTER as a competitor but also expressed his passionate hatred for The Ring General and claimed that the NXT UK Champion “purposely broke something inside of me.”

Though WALTER vs. Dragunov II was originally scheduled for July 22, The Austrian Anomaly sustained a hand injury during a backstage altercation with The Mad Russian following the press conference the week prior, forcing the title match to be moved to NXT TakeOver 36 on Aug. 22.

As such, the WWE Universe has been forced to wait just a bit longer for the most anticipated rematch in NXT UK history, but given the brutality we witnessed in the first championship fight as well as the unbridled contempt that champion and challenger have shown for one another, we should all be in for a treat on the massive stage of NXT TakeOver 36.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The NXT Universe is still shaking from Dakota Kai’s kick heard ‘round the world to Raquel Gonzalez.

Now, the former friends will go to battle for the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver 36. Big Mami Cool had proven unstoppable with Kai by her side, as even her former teammate admitted that she’d always be champion as long as they continued to have each other’s backs. Moments later, Kai launched her shocking attack to lead the two down the path to a championship showdown.

Who will be holding the gold after the two formerly inseparable teammates square off in the ring?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It’s a rivalry fitting of an Undisputed Finale, and at NXT TakeOver 36, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole will go to war to settle it all.

The two former brothers in battle will meet in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match after splitting their first two clashes. O’Reilly chose a standard match for the first fall, while Cole selected a Street Fight to up the brutality. After the combatants nearly came to blows, Mr. Regal laid down a Steel Cage battle as the final chapter of the encounter.

Will Cole back up his claim that he is the greatest NXT Superstar ever? Or will the normally “Kool Kyle” dig deep enough for a ruthless win?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - High-rollers only at NXT TakeOver 36, and LA Knight, Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase are raising the stakes.

LA Knight and Grimes will once again meet for the Million Dollar Championship with a major stipulation. A win for Grimes will send him straight back on his journey to the moon with gold in hand, but a win for LA Knight will result in “The Million Dollar Man” becoming his new butler.

So who will walk out with the shine of a Million Dollar Champion?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!