WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House II Preview 6.13.21

Tonight WWE NXT TakeOver not only the WWE Network and Peacock but also IN YOUR HOUSE.

This is a stacked card with five matches. Five titles will be on line. One of the titles will be contested in a ladder match while two others are in a WINNER TAKES ALL match,

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s In Your House II:

Preview (via WWE) - Karrion Kross has looked virtually unstoppable since his arrival in NXT. But can even the undefeated NXT Champion survive a title defense against four of NXT's elite?

Kross will put the championship on the line against Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in a Fatal 5-Way Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Kross conquered Finn Bálor to reassume his place atop the mountain on the black-and-gold brand, and he's had no shortage of challengers since he recaptured the title. O'Reilly, Gargano and Dunne all staked claims to the championship before Cole threw the title picture into disarray.

Cole interfered in a bout between O'Reilly, Gargano and Dunne meant to determine Kross' opponent in this match, leaving all three men lying much to NXT General Manager William Regal's dismay.

Instead of facing just one opponent, though, Kross urged Regal to give him all four Superstars — and Regal obliged.

Though Kross is still unbeaten in one-on-one action, a Fatal 5-Way Match undoubtedly represents his greatest challenge yet in NXT. Will he emerge with the NXT Title still in his possession?

Preview (via WWE) - Ember Moon has a chance to make history, but she'll have to stop the seemingly unstoppable in order to do so.

Moon will challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Moon and teammate Shotzi Blackheart took down Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in Tag Team action last month, but Gonzalez brutalized Blackheart afterward, warning Moon she'd be next.

Moon understandably took exception and looked for retribution the next week, calling out Gonzalez before being ambushed by Kai.

Now, Moon will look to end Gonzalez's reign as NXT Women's Champion while capturing the title for the second time in her career.

Preview (via WWE) - Legado del Fantasma are going for the gold — all of it.

Bronson Reed’s NXT North American Championship and MSK's NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line against Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in a high-stakes Winner Take All Six-Man Tag Match on Sunday at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Wilde & Mendoza have long coveted MSK's titles and nearly dethroned the champions last week on NXT. But Reed made his presence felt at ringside, neutralizing Escobar's involvement and preventing any misjustice.

Now, with Escobar also eyeing The Colossal Superstar's championship, The Emperor of Lucha Libre laid down the gauntlet for this unique match, and NXT's Colossal Superstar and its top tag team didn't hesitate to accept.

Will Legado make them regret that decision?

Preview (via WWE) - Who is worthy of carrying on the legacy of "The Million Dollar Man?"

We'll find out at NXT TakeOver: In Your House as Cameron Grimes faces off with LA Knight in a Ladder Match for the returning Million Dollar Championship.

Grimes has undergone a transformation since coming into money earlier this year thanks to his investments. But even with his newfound fortune. he's failed to fully win the approval of WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

Grimes also caught LA Knight's attention, with the brash motormouth saying he — not Grimes — was far more fit to carry on DiBiase's prestigious legacy. DiBiase seemed to be in agreement, too, after Knight one-upped Grimes by costing him a match and dropping him with the BFT.

Grimes returned the favor a week later though, with his distraction leading to a loss for Knight, and DiBiase admitted he was impressed by Grimes.

DiBiase upped the ante on the final edition of NXT prior to TakeOver, unveiling the Million Dollar Title after it hadn't been seen in years. Originally debuted more than 30 years ago by "The Million Dollar Man," the most opulent title in WWE history was synonymous with DiBiase.

Who will have the last laugh when these two face off one on one?

Preview (via WWE) - Xia Li is finally getting the moment she has waited four years for — will she take advantage?

Li will clash with Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, four years after Martinez defeated Li in the first round of the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Martinez returned to the win column last month with an impressive win over Zayda Ramier. However, her celebration was cut short as smoke filled the Capitol Wrestling Center and the lights went dark — and when they returned, an ominous marking was present on her hand.

Li then addressed her past with Martinez a week later, accusing her of trying to "bring shame to Li's name" and "disgrace to her family," before promising to "purge" Martinez.

While Li is undefeated since undergoing her transformation into a true warrior under Tian Sha, Martinez will be no easy target.

Which Superstar will stand tall? Find out at NXT TakeOver: In Your House at 8 E/5 P on Sunday, June 13, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere!

