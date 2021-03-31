WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Go Home Show Preview 3.31.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT continued to build towards the first ever two night Takeover NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver as more matches were announced.

We now sit 7 DAYS AWAY from Night 1 of TakeOver. What is in store for the black and gold brand on the go home show?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s go home show:

Preview (via WWE) - It’s a long and grueling journey to an NXT North American Title opportunity, and it begins this Wednesday in a Battle Royal clash.

Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Leon Ruff, Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Kushida, Tyler Rust, Jake Atlas and Austin Theory will compete to determine who will earn a spot in the Gauntlet Eliminator Match on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The last man standing in the Gauntlet Eliminator Match will face Johnny Gargano for the North American Title the following night.

Who will emerge from the brutal Battle Royal and move one step closer to gold?

Preview (via WWE) - Tian Sha let the black-and-gold brand know they will not tolerate resistance, but Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro are not heeding those warnings.

Despite a pair of defeats for each against Xia Li, Carter & Catanzaro will take on Tian Sha this Wednesday on NXT. Li put Catanzaro out of action with a barbaric stomp of her knee on the ringside steel steps during their match. The upstart duo battled back with a smashing crutch attack on Boa two weeks ago, but the wrath of Tian Sha remains squarely focused on them.

Preview (via WWE) - It will be an all-new feeling for Roderick Strong, as he enters the squared circle with Cameron Grimes without the comfort of his Undisputed ERA brethren flanking his sides.

Strong will go it alone after letting Kyle O’Reilly know last week he was fed up with both O’Reilly and Adam Cole’s actions. On the other side, Grimes is riding high with an embarrassment of riches, and a statement win over Bronson Reed two weeks ago on the black-and-gold brand. The two will be put to the ultimate test with a Battle Royal also on the slate for Wednesday night.