WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night One Results 4.7.21

Last night was night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver and it surely delivered. It was just one incredible match after another. Three title matches and two titles changed hands. This year also marks the 7th year anniversary of TakeOver.

If you missed any of the action from night one then you’ve hit the jackpot.

Here are the full results:

1 / 3

Zoey Stark defeated Toni Storm:

This match took place on the NXT TakeOver preshow. Zoey Stark is one of the newest signees to the black and gold brand and has already made an impact in her short time. Both Storm and Stark have recently tangled with Io Shiari but came up short. Last night in a good appetizer before the 6 course meal Stark pick up her first win over the former NXT UK Women’s Champion. The future looks bright for Zoey Stark.

1 / 3

Pete Dunne defeated Kushida:

These two clash in a battled to see who was the technical master of NXT. This match opened the show last night and did not disappoint. The match was great from start to finish but did feel a bit rushed due to time constraints but is a match that should be on every wrestling fan’s rewatch list.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 7

Bronson Reed Punched His Ticket to Night Two:

This was a number one contender Gauntlet Eliminator Match that resulted from a 12 man battle royal from last week’s edition of NXT. The final six competitors determined their entry via their elimination order. Ruff and Swerve picked up where they left off while Swerve and Reed were the MVPs of this match. In the end Reed would hit the Tsunami for the win and will face Johnny Gargano tonight for the NXT North American Championship.

1 / 5

Walter defeated Tommaso Ciampa to retain his NXT UK Championship:

This match was the match of the night for me and it seems like the general consensus on the twitter streets. Ciampa and Walter went to WAR last night and threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other. In the end Walter would retain and celebrate with his Imperium cohorts on the ramp.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 6

MSK won the vacated NXT Tag Team Championship:

This match came about when former champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch were defending the titles against NXT Champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross and Burch separated his shoulder forcing them to vacate the titles. MSK defeated GYV to win the Dusty Cup while Legado del Fantasma made it to the semifinals. When I think of tag team wrestling I always think of NXT. This match was a very close second for me. All three teams gelled very well and had amazing chemistry. This match left me speechless and in the end the Dusty Cup winners, MSK won the titles.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to win the NXT Women’s Championship:

This match was four months in the making as both Io and Raquel competed in the Women’s War Games match last December where Raquel picked up the win for her team by pinning the champion. Io Shirai has been a dominant champion since winning the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Heading into last night Shirai had been champion for over 300 days. Raquel coming into TakeOver had one of the best years in NXT history. I feel like again due to time constraints the match felt rushed but was a great match. During the match Raquel became the first person in NXT history to kick out of Io’s moonsault. In the end Raquel was finally able to put Io down for the 1,2,3 and became NXT Women’s Champion.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!