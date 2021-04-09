WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night Two Results and Recap 4.8.21

Last night was night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver which streamed exclusively on Peacock in the US and everywhere else on WWE Network.

Night Two had an uphill battle to follow up from everything that went down on Night One. The night saw three title matches and an unsanctioned match.

If you missed any of the action because you were in the IMPACT Zone or already burnt out from all the wrestling so far this week I’ve got you covered.

Here are the full results from Night Two of NXT TakeOver:

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick defeated Breezango:

This match was announced hours before the preshow took place and turned out to be a good match. This match had intensity, comedy, and stakes. In the end Killian Dain and Drake Maverick picked up the win and became number one contender’s for MSK’s NXT Tag Team Championships.

Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin to unify the Cruiserweight Championship:

This match kicked off the show last night in what was a thriller of a ladder match. Both guys claimed to the true and real champion which lead to this unification ladder match. This match had many moments that would make you jump out of your seat such as Devlin hitting a moonsault off the top of a ladder. In the end Jordan was sent crashing into a ladder allowing Escobar to pull down both straps.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon retained their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships:

This was the second title match of the the night and had the unfortunate ability of going on right after the unification ladder match. This match came about after The Way challenged them after picking a victory. These two teams had great chemistry last night and pulled out all the stops. These two teams are no strangers to each other as they met in the first ever Women’s Dusty Cup. In the end Shotzi and Ember were able to show The Way their way to the back of the line.

Johnny Gargano retained the NXT North American Championship:

This match came about after Bronson Reed not only made it to the final six in a 12 man Battle Royal and won the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night One. The match started out slow but eventually picked up and was a good match. Some of the spots were sloppy but can be over looked and Johnny was able to pull out the win to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to win the NXT Championship:

Since coming to NXT Karrion Kross has remained undefeated in singles competition while Finn Balor was 14-1 at TakeOver. Kross was looking to get back what he didn’t lose and Balor was looking to continue his dominance as champion. These two put on a great hard hitting match and Kross was able to slay the prince and reclaim the NXT Championship.

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Adam Cole in an Unsanctioned Match:

This match was 12 years in the making and lived up to the hype. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have known each other for 12 years and became the best of friends, Cole even went to Kyle’s wedding. It was at NXT TakeOver: Vengence Day that life as we knew it cease to exist. After the Undisputed Era saved Balor after he successfully defended the title against Pete Dunne Adam Cole SHOCKED THE SYSTEM when he burned the UR to the ground. Fast forward to last night and Cole and O’Reilly went to WAR with each other they literally threw everything at each other INCLUDING the kitchen sink. After 40 plus minutes Kyle O’Reilly stood tall and walked away the victor.

