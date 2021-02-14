WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Predictions

Tonight at 7:00 p.m ET on the WWE Network NXT's TakeOver returns on Valentine's Day to add some action to the day of love! TakeOver: Vengeance Day will feature three title fights and the Women's Dusty Cup Final as well as the Men's Dusty Cup Final. It will be an action-packed night with every match having a title match feel. The Dusty Cup is close to a title or at least it is definitely a huge prize that earns the winner a Tag Team Championship opportunity. Now here are the five matches then the staff predictions will begin.

Men's Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic Finals-MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans

Women's Dusty Cup Tag Team Classic Finals-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

NXT North American Championship-Johnny Gargano (c) vs Kushida

NXT Women's Championship-Io Shirai (c) vs Toni Storm vs Mercedes Martinez

NXT Championship-Finn Balor (c) vs Pete Dunne

Now Time for the predictions for each match!

Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Justin "Juice" Lucciano (Twitter @juicecannon1)-Grizzled Young Veterans

I have the Grizzled Young Veterans taking it here. Last year they lost to the BroserWeights in the Finals of the Dusty Cup and I don't see a second place finish again. They are the more experienced team and MSK is a new team to NXT that debuted in this tournament. Great as it would be for a new team to debut in the tournament and win I do not see it happening.

Drod(@CEODROD) - MSK

Either team winning this tournament will be a massive deal for the NXT tag team division. Both teams are worthy of winning this tournament in my opinion and I would be happy with either. Grizzled Young Veterans are my type of tag team they are nothing but technical and brutal in the ring but I have to go with MSK. MSK will be an excellent underdog tag team to go up against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in the future for the tag titles.

Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Justin "Juice" Lucciano-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

It was announced Wednesday that the winner will get a future WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. I think that match will be at WrestleMania so I think the team with Ember Moon the experienced veteran will get that chance and Shotzi Blackheart the young rising star will get a chance to show her mettle at the Show of Shows just like Rhea Ripley got that chance last year. I also think Raquel Gonzalez will be in the NXT Women's Championship picture after Sunday so I don't see her competing for both titles.

Drod - Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

It's time for Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to get a hold of a real and established women's tag team. There is no chance that Ember Moon and Shotzi faces Nia and Shayna and walk out champions but Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez have an excellent chance. Raquel matches up perfectly against Nia. Dakota and Raquel not only win this tag team classic but go on and win the Women's tag team titles.

NXT North American Championship

Justin "Juice" Lucciano-Johnny Gargano

Kushida capturing gold would be great and he definitely deserves it but the story seems to me at least to be going in a different direction. It seems like it is pushing towards Gargano feuding with Dexter Lumis next. Lumis and Gargano don't need to feud for the North American Championship but I think they will and that will be the feud where Gargano drops the Championship.

Drod - Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano and The Way will find a way to win this championship matchup. The odds are against Kushida in this highly anticipated matchup and I think the odds are too much for Kushida. Johhny retains the North American Championship.

NXT Women's Championship

Justin "Juice" Lucciano-Io Shirai

I can't see Shirai losing just yet. She's been dominating and I think it is too early to take the title off her. There are so many possibilities when it comes to the NXT Women's Championship though. This match could go any way.

Drod - Mercedez Martinez

I may be the only person picking Mercedez Martinez and that is okay. Mercedez has been waiting so long for a breakout moment in the WWE and I think now is the time. She is the underdog in this match if you go by the Twitter streets. She would be a dominant NXT women's champion and I am here ready to see it. This match could very well steal the show. Don't sleep on it.

NXT Championship

Justin "Juice" Lucciano-Finn Balor

Classic match alert! This match will be great, I definitely have high expectations but Balor will retain because I think Karrion Kross will be the one to take the title from Balor.

Drod - Finn Balor

We all know sooner or later Kross is coming back for what is his and that is the NXT championship. This match will hopefully prelude to that and I am all ready for it. Pete Dunne has been such a great performer ever since coming into the WWE through the NXT UK tournament and I would not be against him having an NXT championship run sometime down the line. Finn Balor however is on another level and will walk away still NXT champion.

