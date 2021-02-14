WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Preview 2.14.21

Tonight NXT TakeOver Valentine’s Day with NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Tonight we will see the culmination of both Dusty Classics and three titles will be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - It's time to go it alone for Pete Dunne.

After weeks of brawls involving Dunne and his cohorts Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan, The Bruiserweight will now go one-on-one with NXT Champion Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

The ongoing attacks directed at Bálor Force The Prince to turn to an unlikely alliance with Undisputed ERA. Now Bálor and Dunne will now look to settle their differences in the ring in what promises to be a punishing encounter. Making matters more interesting, Royal Rumble winner Edge has promised to be keeping a close eye on the showdown.

Who will come out on top when the two hard-hitting Superstars meet in the squared circle?

Preview (via WWE) - Io Shirai has fearlessly faced all comers since capturing the NXT Women's Title, but she'll have to survive two dangerous rivals to remain champion.

The Genius of the Sky will defend against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day on Sunday, Feb. 14. The news was initially revealed in a recent ComicBook.com interview with Storm.

Since arriving on the black-and-gold brand at NXT TakeOver 31, Storm has made her singular goal clear: capturing the championship. And as a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, Storm is familiar with what it takes to win gold. But this time, she’s approaching her pursuit differently, displaying a newfound ruthlessness since betraying Ember Moon and aligning with Candice LeRae for WarGames.

Storm confidently declared last month she would be the next NXT Women’s Champion, and Shirai didn’t take kindly to that bold proclamation. The Genius of the Sky duked it out with Storm, bidding her adieu with a moonsault.

Storm hasn't been the only one eyeing Shirai's position atop the mountain. Martinez recently returned to NXT, decimating Shirai in the process and announcing her intentions of becoming NXT Women's Champion.

Shirai cost both the chance to win the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, interfering in their first-round match to gain retribution for Martinez's attack.

But Storm and Mercedes's temporary alliance disintegrated a week later, with both nearly coming to blows in a brouhaha with Shirai.

The Genius of the Sky has put together one of the most impressive title reigns in NXT history. But will it come to an end at TakeOver?

Preview (via WWE) - Johnny Gargano is sick of hearing about Kushida but at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day he won't be able to escape him.

After Gargano first heard about the NXT North American Title Match, the two competitors commenced a wild brawl outside Mr. Regal's office. Kushida is ready for his time to shine as a champion on the black-and-gold brand and has taken on The Way in his pursuit of the gold. Gargano & Austin Theory outlasted Kushida & Leon Ruff in the Dusty Cup Quarterfinals, but the challenger did pin the champion in a Mixed Match Challenge Match earlier this year.

Will Kushida usher in a new curse for Johnny Wrestling? Or will vengeance define The Way in the NXT North American Title showdown?

Preview (via WWE) - MSK are one win away from capping possibly the most amazing first month in NXT history. But standing in their way are a couple of determined Grizzled Young Veterans.

Nash Carter & Wes Lee will face Zack Gibson & James Drake in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, with the winners receiving an NXT Tag Team Title opportunity.

Carter & Lee have rolled through the tournament thus far with eye-popping athleticism and innovation. And though they may be new to the black-and-gold brand, they’ve demonstrated the seasoning built over years of competition on the independent scene.

Meanwhile, The Grizzled Young Veterans have been on a mission from the start after coming up short in last year’s finals. Gibson & Drake have vowed to achieve what they couldn’t before, but can they cool off the red-hot MSK?

In either event, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch await the victors. Who will they face?

Preview (via WWE) - One team make history as the winners of the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and they’ll also earn a golden opportunity.

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon are set to clash with Raquel González & Dakota Kai in the finals at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day with a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship opportunity on the line.

Since joining forces a year ago, González & Kai have left plenty of wreckage in their wake, and they look more determined than ever with the Dusty Cup in their sights.

While Blackheart & Moon may be less experienced as a unit, they’ve proven to be as dynamic a duo as the NXT Universe has seen in recent memory. Neither woman has come across a chance in the squared circle they won’t take.

Which team will be the first to have their names etched on the Women’s Dusty Cup?

