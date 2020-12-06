NXT TakeOver WarGames Preview (12/6/20)

Tonight is the 4th annual NXT TakeOver: WarGames. This match was first brought back to WWE/NXT in 2017 and has been a stable for The Undisputed Era as they have been in every WarGames match since it's return plus they are undefeated.

Last year's WarGames event introduced the first ever Women's WarGames match which saw Team Rhea vs Team Shayna. Dakota Kai would turn heel that night by attacking Mia Yim to take her spot in the match and then her long time friend Tegan Nox.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

The Undisputed Era vs Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan(Men's WarGames Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Will Pat McAfee and company finish what they started, or will they rue the day they targeted The Undisputed ERA?

This long-simmering issue dates back to NXT TakeOver XXX, where the brash McAfee squared off with Adam Cole one on one. Though Cole emerged victorious, the former NFL All-Pro impressed with athleticism and unexpected ring prowess in his squared-circle debut.

McAfee was far from done with Cole and The Undisputed ERA, however. First hiring Ridge Holland to take out the former NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver 31, McAfee engineered a plot to take out The Undisputed ERA one by one, costing them the chance to challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Instead, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch took their place, and with McAfee’s help, claimed the championship gold.

Pete Dunne appeared ready to join Kyle O’Reilly in arms when he confronted McAfee and company — until Dunne shocked O’Reilly and the NXT Universe by instead aligning with the opposition.

After weeks of running roughshod over the black-and-gold brand, The Undisputed ERA finally returned on Nov. 18 and an all-out brawl ensued. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the only fitting solution for the highly combustible situation: WarGames!

The Undisputed ERA will face an uphill climb after Dunne secured the WarGames advantage for his team in a Ladder Match against O'Reilly, albeit in dubious fashion.

With the battle lines drawn, which team will claim victory?

Team Shotzi vs Team Candice(Women's WarGames):

Preview (via WWE) - Little did Candice LeRae know that when she destroyed Shotzi Blackheart’s tank, it would be a prelude to war.

The two rivals will collide as captains of opposing teams inside WarGames at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Blackheart and The Poison Pixie have long been jostling for position in the NXT Women’s Championship picture, but their tensions became personal in recent weeks. When a masked Indi Hartwell attempted to help LeRae defeat Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title, Blackheart snuffed out the interference and LeRae came up short.

LeRae fired back where it hurt the most, running over Blackheart’s trademark tank in a hummer as Blackheart looked on in tears.

The Poison Pixie wasted little time assembling her team, recruiting Dakota Kai and Raquel González, and perhaps most stunningly, Toni Storm, who shockingly betrayed Ember Moon after previously teaming with her.

Moon will get a chance at payback after becoming the first to teammate to join Blackheart. Rhea Ripley later joined the squad as well, less than a week after being assaulted by LeRae and company on NXT, and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai rounded out Team Shotzi in emphatic fashion, evening the odds and helping Blackheart overcome Goázalez in a Ladder Match to claim the advantage for this bout.

With two star-studded squads and heated personal vendettas nearly across the board, which team will emerge victorious?

Leon Ruff vs Johnny Gargano vs Damian Priest(NXT North American Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Leon Ruff shocked the world once against Johnny Gargano. Can he do it again, this time versus not only Gargano, but also Damian Priest?

The underdog NXT North American Champion will put his title on the line against both challengers in a Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Gargano admittedly rigged his “...Wheel of Challengers” to line himself up for what he thought would be an easy title defense against Ruff to finally break his championship curse, but the tactic backfired. Ruff stunned Johnny Wrestling, who has been obsessively trying to regain the title since.

Priest derailed Gargano in his rematch with Ruff, intentionally getting Gargano disqualified by blasting Ruff with a right hand.

But that also drew ire from Ruff toward Priest, with the plucky upstart demanding to be taken seriously.

Will Ruff prove himself and once again overcome the odds? Or will Priest or Gargano win back the North American Championship?

Dexter Lumis vs Cameron Grimes(Strap Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Dexter Lumis has tormented Cameron Grimes for weeks, though The Technical Savage has gotten even from time to time in dastardly fashion.

Grimes’ hand will be tied, though — literally — when he has to contend with NXT’s Tortured Artist in a Strap Match come NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Grimes has likely rued the day he chose to get back at Lumis for what he perceived as disrespect, as Lumis has haunted him ever since, most notably with a horde of the undead on his side in an unbelievable Haunted House of Terror Match.

But The Technical Savage has repeatedly ambushed Lumis and cost him matches, prompting Lumis to pull out a strap after their most recent encounter and inspiring NXT General Manager William Regal to create this match.

With nowhere to run, can Grimes find a way to survive? Or will Lumis finally take care of him for good?

Tommaso Ciampa vs Timothy Thatcher:

Preview (via WWE) - Tommaso Ciampa finally has what he wanted: a match with Timothy Thatcher.

The Blackheart will square off with the dean of Thatch-as-Thatch-Can at NXT TakeOver: WarGames this Sunday night.

Thatcher has taken liberties with students several times during his Thatch-as-Thatch-Can demonstrations, eventually drawing a confrontation with Ciampa after Thatcher assaulted ex-student August Grey after defeating him. The devious technician retreated after insisting he had “no problem” The Blackheart.

That changed later when Ciampa’s presence at ringside loomed over Thatcher enough to distract him from business against Kushida, costing him a loss.

This past week, Ciampa interrupted Thatcher’s latest “class,” which may have been a trap by Thatcher all along as he and his student attacked The Blackheart from behind, concluding in Thatcher finally accepting Ciampa’s challenge.

Which will prevail in this battle of no-nonsense rivals — The Blackheart’s hard-nosed style or Thatcher’s deep array of holds?

