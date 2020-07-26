WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX Opening Betting Odds

WWE NXT officially revealed the next TakeOver event not long ago, which will take place one day before SummerSlam. Three scheduled matches have seen odds drop early, all three championship matches. What do the early TakeOver odds look like from 888sport?

NXT Women's Championship Betting Odds

Io Shirai has odds that any WWE bettor would quickly ignore, opening as the favorite at -770. Dakota Kai is the underdog at +400, which makes sense for multiple reasons.

Shirai dropping the belt to Kai would be shocking to say the least, but this is a big show and overall big weekend for the WWE. There is always the possible 'swerve' factor to shock audiences, and Kai has the numbers advantage to pull off a dirty win.

Even at +400 however, Kai's odds to win could be much lower and so the value is questionable at best. Shirai's odds are easy to ignore and Kai might see better value as the weeks progress. If you like Shiari avoid the match, but if you like Kai be patient and expect her odds to increase in terms of value.

NXT Championship Betting Odds

Keith Lee opens as the slight favorite, given odds to defeat Karion Kross at -139. Oddsmakers like Lee to win, but are still giving respect to the newer Kross with odds to win at +100.

Kross' implied win probability is 50%, which could go up or down as the weeks progress. It's quite hard to predict where the odds will go from here but if you like Kross, now would be the time to jump on this bet.

It is very possible his odds drop, which would see better value than the current +100. However, it's just as likely Kross' odds move up where he is favored entering the event. If that's the case, then a bettor will lose much more value if favoring Kross to win.

The same can be said for Lee bettors. If you like Keith Lee, his -139 is still somewhat low for where his odds could end up by August 22. Personally, -139 is a tad bit expensive for a toss up, but its hard to argue Lee losing the belt he just won.

Bet at your own risk for this match, but if you fancy either superstar then now is the time to take them. There's no telling where their odds will end up in a few weeks. You can also wait on more prop bets surrounding this match to drop.

NXT North American Betting Odds

This is a fun market to bet on right now. It's easier to list the odds, then break them down, as there are quite a few.

Finn Balor (+167)

Adam Cole (+300)

Bronson Reed (+300)

Dexter Lumis (+500)

Tommaso Ciampa (+500)

Cameron Grimes (+650)

Damian Priest (+1100)

Velveteen Dream (+1100)

Dominik Dijakovic (+1700)

Timothy Thatcher (+1700)

Killian Dain (+2000)

As you can see, there are many intriguing picks for this market. Balor at the top with odds to win at +167 is worth taking now, as his odds will drop if he finds himself in the match.

Bronson Reed is the only confirmed entrant so far, but his odds will surely drop as more superstars confirm. Avoid Reed's odds, along with Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream.

It's difficult to see a two-time champion after this match, with the NXT brand having so many undeveloped talents with tons of potential. This makes Dexter Lumis an intriguing bet at +500.

Although valuable, there's better value on the board. Damian Priest, Dominik Dijakovic and Timothy Thatcher all present great value with a legit chance to win.

The thought of Cameron Grimes winning is fun to play with, but should be much lower than the current +650 odds given. Killian Dain is fun to cheer for, but keep in mind that only one of these names is currently confirmed in the match.

Waiting to see who fills out the match is never a bad idea, but the value for most of these entries will in fact go down. Aside from Reed, it's safe to say that anyone else listed will see odds shift in favor of the sportsbook as more entries are confirmed.

The best current value lies with Priest, Dijakovic and Thatcher while Balor and Lumis present the best realistic chance, with favorable odds. The thought Ciampa crashes the party and wins at +500 is also worth a look, and quite possibly the most fun you will have betting on this event.

If five superstars NOT named Tommaso Ciampa confirm for the match, he will be taken off the betting market. Any WWE fan knows that doesn't mean Ciampa can't show up and compete in the match 'Brock Lesnar-Money in the Bank-style'. So betting Ciampa now could be a fun bet that pays in the long run.