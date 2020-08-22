WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Preview

Tonight, WWE NXT's 30th TakeOver PPV event emanates from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida and is headlined by Karrion Kross challenging for Keith Lee's NXT Championship as well as several other title matches.

Let's see what tonight has in-store...

Keith Lee Defends The NXT Championship Against Karrion Kross

Preview (via WWE) - Has the time come for Keith Lee to fall and pray?

That question will be answered at NXT TakeOver XXX when Lee defends the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross, who will be accompanied by the sinister Scarlett.

Lee has elevated his game to new heights in 2020, gobbling up all the gold available. First, he became North American Champion in January, then continued to pick up steam before knocking off Adam Cole to capture the NXT Title and reach the top of the mountain in NXT.

But Kross has carved out an unprecedented path of destruction ever since his arrival on the black-and-gold brand. Laying waste to the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Dominik Dijakovic, Bronson Reed and most recently Danny Burch, Kross has looked nothing less than unstoppable.

With Kross vowing to continue decimating Superstars left and right until Lee gave him this opportunity, The Limitless One finally acquiesced, incensed especially by the damage he had done to his good friend Dijakovic.

However, when Lee put pen to paper to make the match official, he was blindsided by a fireball attack plotted by Kross and Scarlett. Though no serious damage was reported, does the incendiary incident hurt Lee’s chances to retain the title?

Then again, Lee has repeatedly shown that he is capable of overcoming practically anything. But with Kross representing a challenge unlike any opponent he’s seen, are the sands of time running out on Lee’s NXT Title reign?

Io Shirai Defends The NXT Women's Championship Against Dakota Kai

Preview (via WWE) - Dakota Kai says she’s in Io Shirai’s head. But will that psychological edge be enough for her to capture the NXT Women’s Championship?

Kai will look to do exactly that as she challenges Shirai at NXT TakeOver XXX.

The Captain of Team Kick felt it appropriate to dub herself the No. 1 Contender after not one, but two blindside assaults on Shirai. Then Kai officially earned that distinction by defeating former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, albeit with some assistance from Mercedes Martinez.

Shirai will also have to account for the potential presence of Raquel González, as “Big Mami Cool” has been an X-factor in Kai’s favor several times previously.

Does Kai have what it takes to solve The Genius of the Sky? Or will Shirai remain golden?

Adam Cole Looks For Revenge Against Pat McAfee

Preview (via WWE) - Want to be famous, Pat McAfee? Here’s your chance.

After Triple H laid down the challenge on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Pat McAfee agreed via social media to meet Adam Cole in the ring for a major showdown at NXT TakeOver XXX.

Cole and McAfee have long traded barbs, though only verbally — until recently as their hostility reached an entirely new level. The two were initially cordial when the former NXT Champion appeared on McAfee’s eponymous show last month. But McAfee’s repeated needling eventually drove Cole to fly off the handle and get in the former All-Pro punter’s face before storming out.

They appeared ready to bury the hatchet when McAfee came to NXT on Aug. 7. The ex-Indianapolis Colt clearly had other intentions, though, repeatedly disparaging Cole on commentary within earshot while his Undisputed ERA allies challenged Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Eventually, Cole heard enough, confronting McAfee until they were separated by officials. But with Cole restrained, McAfee savagely seized his opportunity and left him lying unconscious after a massive punt.

While McAfee opportunistically got the better of Cole once, stepping into the ring for his first match against the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history is a much taller order. Has the brash broadcaster written a check he can’t cash, or can he shock the world?

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match - Velveteen Dream vs Johnny Gargano vs Damian Priest vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes

Preview (via WWE) - The next NXT North American Champion will be decided the same way the first one was: in a Ladder Match featuring several Superstars, this time at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

The field is set, and either Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Velveteen Dream or Cameron Grimes will claim the gold.

Keith Lee previously announced he would relinquish the North American Title to allow other Superstars to earn the kinds of opportunities that allowed him to become NXT Champion. The Limitless One and NXT General Manager, William Regal, agreed on crowning the new North American Champion in a Ladder Match. First, however, Superstars competed in a series of Triple Threat Matches to earn their way into the high-stakes bout.

Reed became the first competitor to punch his ticket, defeating Roderick Strong and Gargano on July 22. Priest joined the fray on Aug. 5, clinching his spot by standing tall against Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland, while Grimes became the third entrant after winning against Kushida and the returning Velveteen Dream.

Gargano and Dream seized the final two spots Aug. 19, with Gargano defeating Holland and Dream beating Bálor in second-chance matches between competitors who had not been pinned or submitted in their Triple Threat Matches.

Previously, Dexter Lumis won a qualifying Triple Threat Match last month via technical submission against Timothy Thatcher. However, Lumis won't be medically cleared to compete at NXT TakeOver: XXX due to an injury suffered in that match.

Who will be crowned North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: XXX?

Finn Bálor Battles Timothy Thatcher

Preview (via WWE) - When you come at The Prince, you’d best not miss, and Timothy Thatcher may learn that the hard way.

As ordered by NXT General Manager William Regal, Finn Bálor will take on Thatcher at NXT TakeOver XXX in a what figures to be a heated bout after Thatcher cost The Prince a chance to become North American Champion.

But in Thatcher’s mind, Bálor already cost him as well. The pugnacious technician had The Prince locked in an Achilles hold last month in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the North American Title Ladder Match. However, with Thatcher preoccupied, Dexter Lumis applied Silence for a victory over Thatcher by technical submission.

Bálor had one more chance to qualify when he took on The Velveteen Dream, this past Wednesday, but Thatcher intervened to ensure he wouldn’t.

The Prince had been laser-focused in recent weeks on seizing the one accolade missing from his NXT resume: the North American Title. What price might Thatcher pay for ruining Bálor’s plans?

NXT Tag-Team Championship # 1 Contenders Match - Breezango vs Legal del Fantasma vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Preview (via WWE) - Who will earn the opportunity to challenge Imperium?

Breezango, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan and Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza will battle in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match at the NXT TakeOver XXX Pre-Show for the chance to face Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Tyler Breeze & Breezango came up short in a previous bout against Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner despite a valiant effort. However, the debonair duo proved they have what it takes to hang with the champs, and they would surely look to maximize a second chance.

Burch & Lorcan have had their eyes on Barthel & Aichner’s gold for months and are one step away from potentially winning their first championships. The Brit-Am Brawlers’ hard-hitting style represents a challenging matchup for their opponents in this match and in a possible future date with Imperium.

Wilde and Mendoza have been instrumental in Santos Escobar’s dominant run as NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Perhaps the only team able to match Imperium’s ruthlessness, might they add even more gold to Legado del Fantasma?

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs as well as live-coverage of tonight's NXT TakeOver 30 PPV event, beginning at 6:00pm (Eastern)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!