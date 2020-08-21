WWE NXT Takeover XXX: WNW Staff Predictions

WWE NXT Takeover XXX is this weekend and it's a bit surreal to know this will be the thirtieth Takeover event. There is plenty of excitement surrounding the NXT Championship match as well as the Pat McAfee and Adam Cole match. During most Takeover events, there is a surprise debut or return and you have to wonder if that will happen at this event as well. Please follow all of our staff that did the predictions and also let us know your predictions below in the comment section or on Twitter!

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango vs. Burch/Lorcan (#1 Contenders Match)

Stephen (@view_raw): This is the kickoff match for the event and all three teams would matchup well with Imperium. Legado Del Fantasma seems to be getting quite a bit of time and having them walk around all with gold would be a fantastic sight. Winners: Legado Del Fantasma

Colby (@WNWFaria): Purely because of usual WWE booking, which is when there's 3 superstars in a triple-threat match or three teams in a triple-threat tag-team match, the 2 superstars or teams that are involved in a feud, do not win...which leaves Lorcan & Burch to walk out as # 1 contenders. Winners: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Thom (@_TJKC_): The oddsmakers favor Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in this match, but their odds to win have gone down since the match was first announced. Beginning around 71.4% but now dropping to 60%, the Lorcan/Burch odds to win continue to shrink. Personally, I've been high on Legado Del Fantasma. They were underdogs in their match against Breezango and Swerve on NXT (surprising me & winning) and are underdogs again here. In fact, they have the lowest odds to win the match (20% chance) so I'll stick with favorites Lorcan/Burch but rooting for Legado Del Fantasma. Winners: Lorcan & Burch

David (@CresswellDJ): This should be an entertaining opener to determine the next challengers for Imperium and my money is on Legado Del Fantasma. The trio have been on the rise in NXT and these three feuding with Imperium would have me more intriqued than with the other two teams. Winners: Legado Del Fantasma

Ja' Von (@WNWJacob): Tag team matches usually open the show for TakeOver and they never disappoint. This is gonna be a great opener match. Since the Cruiserweight Tournament Legado Del Fantasma have been unstoppable. Escobar holds the Cruiserweight Championship now it's time for his boys to get some gold. I just don't see the other two teams winning. Winners: Legado Del Fantasma

Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream vs. Damian Priest (North American Championship Ladder Match)

Stephen (@view_raw): The North American Championship debuted with a ladder match and I am excited to see NXT giving Grimes, Priest and Reed a spotlight here at Takeover XXX. I'm a bit torn between Cameron Grimes and Johnny Gargano, as I think Gargano could say it was the "Johnny Gargano Way" and a heel title run would be good for him. However I'm going to go with Grimes who has tons of charisma, can go in the ring and giving him a title can see if he can do it on an elevated level. Winner: Cameron Grimes

Colby (@WNWFaria): This is the one match where I have absolutely no idea who wins. I could see them going with Grimes or Reed to elevate an relatively unknown talent...I could see them going with Priest and see if he can become a superstar on the Black & Gold brand...and I could see them going with Gargano or Dream to become the first-ever 2-time NXT North American Champion...I'm leaning toward them giving the strap to Priest and seeing if he can make himself into a main event talent on the brand...which they desperately need with it being very possible it's the final night on NXT for the loser of Kross/Lee and it could be Adam Cole's swan song after his match, during this PPV. Winner: Damian Priest

Thom (@_TJKC_): Using process of elimination, it's probably safe to cross both Reed and Dream off this list. Priest is the favorite, as he is the only superstar entered in the match with a win probability over 50%. Both Gargano and Priest seem to be predictable winners here, so I actually like Cameron Grimes who has a 20% chance to win. Priest should be everyone's pick because he is the safest bet to win (54.1% chance), but Grimes stands out more than anyone else in this match. I rarely go against oddsmakers, but I'm going to go with the underdog for a change. Winner: Cameron Grimes

David (@CresswellDJ): I do love a Ladder Match and this contest has a great mix of experienced stars and the stars of tomorrow. It's really tough to call however I'm going to go for Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy has impressed since his debut however you almost feel like he's hit a wall. Something big needs to happen and I can see him continuing to rise in NXT as the new North American Champion. Winner: Damian Priest

Ja' Von (@WNWJacob): The North American Championship made it's debut in a ladder match with Cole becoming the inaugural champion. Looking at the field for this year's ladder match this should be a MOTN contender. Everyone in this match has already held the gold expect for Priest, Reed and Grimes. I think the championship is done being grounded on earth and heading to the MOON. Winner: Cameron Grimes

Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai (NXT Women's Championship Match)

Stephen (@view_raw): I expect this to potentially steal the show from an in ring perspective, as both ladies are truly great in ring. NXT always has exciting and shocking moments and this is a spot where I could see one of them. I believe Io wins however after the match, I expect a showdown or face off with someone, maybe a debuting Superstar to set up her next feud. Winner: Io Shirai

Colby (@WNWFaria): Io Shirai is going to win this match in a typical the dominant Champion retains but the challenger looks amazing and looks like a future champion while being a credible challenger that pushes the champion to the brink. This also has a certain controversial free agent making her debut after the match, written all over it. Winner: Io Shirai

Thom (@_TJKC_): Three straight matches where I want to pick the underdog, whats going on? Dakota Kai is possibly the most intriguing underdog in quite some time, as there is a possible Shawn Michaels-Diesel type of relationship brewing between her and Mercedes. I want Kai to win but the odds are overwhelmingly in favor of Shirai here, and for good reason (she's incredible). Shirai has a 90.9% chance to win, so of course I'll stick with her here. Kai is a great underdog to bet on though, and would see the biggest cash out for bettors if she wins. I'll take Shirai but once again, I'll be rooting for the underdog. Winner: Io Shirai

David (@CresswellDJ): Really looking forward to the match itself however I'd shocked to see anything but the champion retaining her NXT gold. Io is up there with the best and my hope is that Dakota Kai uses this platform to cement her place as a genuine, top level challenger. Despite expecting a win for Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez acting as an equalizer does plant that seed of doubt which keeps the intrigue of a potential upset. Winner: Io Shirai

Ja' Von (@WNWJacob): Dakota Kai made a huge statement when she turned on her team and more importantly her best friend Tegan Knox establishing her as a heel at War Games. Since her heel turn she hasn't really found much success. Unfortunately she won't find any here. Io has be dominant on her route to the title and isn't letting it go anytime soon. Winner: Io Shirai

Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole

Stephen (@view_raw): This is one of the hardest matches to predict all weekend. Cole is still currently favored to win at -295 however he opened at a much larger favorite at -700. His odds have dropped and traditional WWE booking would have Cole lose to McAfee by shenanigans, giving Pat reason to gloat whenever he gets back in the ring and Cole gets his next feud with whoever costs him the match. I'm going to go with McAfee having a nice showing in the ring, shaking hands with Cole after the match and this is the send off for Adam Cole and the entire Undisputed Era.

Winner: Adam Cole (baybay)

Colby (@WNWFaria): I think this match goes one of two ways... Adam Cole wins clean after making Pat McAfee look like a million bucks and then goes to the main roster...or Pat McAfee wins because of a debuting superstar or a superstar from RAW or SmackDown coming over to NXT...which sets up a 'proper' final NXT feud for Adam Cole. Just because of it being nearly impossible to predict a debut or a run-in that costs someone a match...I'm leaning towards Cole winning and it being the swan song for he and The Undisputed Era. Winner: Adam Cole

Thom (@_TJKC_): The concern here is that Adam Cole's odds to win continue to drop in favor of the former NFL punter. Still, Cole currently has a 66.7% chance to win. That percentage is nowhere close to his opening odds at 88.5%, so there is reason to believe McAfee can win. However, it seems foolish to let a celebrity get a win over a top star in the company - unless WWE has big plans for McAfee in the future (which I doubt). Give me Cole as the favorite, despite the declining odds to win. Winner: Adam Cole

David (@CresswellDJ): The longest reigning NXT Champion of all time just has to win doesn't he? I'll be honest I was not feeling this feud however NXT on Wednesday night has got me hyped for the match at Takeover. McAfee cut a fantastic promo and looked right at home inside a WWE ring. I really hope this match signals the end of the Undisputed Era in NXT and have them called up to dominate on the main roster. Winner: Adam Cole (Bay Bay)

Ja' Von (@WNWJacob): This is a match that I really didn't expect much from until I saw the kick from Pat to Cole and their face off this week. Now I'm intrigued to see what Pat can do in the ring. This is a hard one to predict but I have to give Cole the win if this is his final match in NXT. Winner: Adam Cole (Bay Bay)

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross (NXT Championship Match)

Stephen (@view_raw): This has been one of the best built feuds/matches in all of 2020. Karrion Kross has been presented as an absolute monster of a challenger for Keith Lee and Lee has been presented as an unstoppable force all year long. Lee finally ended the tremendous reign of Adam Cole at Great American Bash and now his first real feud with the title is Kross. I think this feud continues past this match and we end up with Lee walking out with the title but Kross looking like he got the better of Lee.

Winner: Keith Lee

Colby (@WNWFaria): Stephen stole my prediction (per usual) but that's okay. I hope they don't 'Fiend' Karrion Kross...the hottest thing in the company and they shotgun a title on him and book themselves into a corner...I think Lee wins and Kross absolutely annihilates him after the match or Kross beats Lee down so uncomfortably bad, that he get's DQ'd. Either way, I think Keith Lee keeps the title. Winner: Keith Lee

Thom (@_TJKC_): One of the more difficult matches to pick in quite some time, as the odds have fluctuated for weeks. Lee opened as the favorite and stayed there... until this morning. Kross is the favorite for the first time since the match was announced, now looking at a 66.7% chance to win. That is a huge leap, and very telling. Reading the odds, I'll take Kross to win the match as we may then see Keith Lee moved to the main roster shortly after. Winner: Karrion Kross

David (@CresswellDJ): Another match that's extremely tough to call. Do they take the title of Lee so soon after becoming double champion and dethroning Adam Cole? Or do they risk killing the momentum of arguably the hottest star in professional wrestling today? I'll be happy with either result but for me a defeat for Kross would be more damaging than a defeat for the champion. Lee has done enough at Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and in NXT to build a reputation that can't be discarded after a singular loss to the monster that is Karrion Kross. Plus I would expect Lee to get a chance for revenge as this feud is likely to continue. Winner: Karrion Kross

Ja' Von (@WNWJacob): This is a monstrous collision that I can't wait to see. Out of all the feuds right now on all three brands this is the one that holds my attention the most. I've been a huge fan of Kross since his time in Impact and happy to see him finally being used to his full potential. Keith Lee is coming off of beating Cole in a Winner Takes All Match back at Great American Bash and defending both titles against Dijak. I don't think Keith Lee is destined to hold the title long. Winner: Karrion Kross