WWE NXT Takeover XXX Takeaways: Karrion Kross Wins NXT Championship, NXTUK Return Date Set

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee in the main event of Takeover XXX just three months after debuting in ring with the company. Keith Lee's title reign ends in just under two months and it's unknown what the next step for Keith Lee's career might be. As for now with Ciampa returning and Finn Balor getting a big win tonight it looks like the challengers are already setting up for Kross.

It was announced during Takeover XXX that NXTUK would be retuning in September. We will have more information regarding the upcoming events when we have it.