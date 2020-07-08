WWE NXT: The Great American Bash, Night 2 Preview

Night 2 of WWE NXT's, 'The Great American Bash' special is upon us and features quite possibly the biggest match in NXT history...

Let's see what tonight has in-store for us!

Winner-Take-All Match, NXT and North American Championships - Adam Cole (C) vs Keith Lee (C)

Preview (via WWE) - The stakes will be at an all-time high when NXT Champion Adam Cole meets North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winner Take All Match on Wednesday, July 8, as The Great American Bash continues on NXT.

Already the longest-reigning NXT Champion ever, Cole can perhaps solidify his claim as the black-and-gold brand’s greatest champion if he defeats Lee. The list of opponents toppled by The Panama City Playboy during his year-plus reign reads like a who’s who of NXT Superstardom: Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and more.

But Lee may represent Cole’s biggest challenge — literally and figuratively.

The Limitless Superstar first had to overcome Gargano and Bálor in a daunting Triple Threat Match to retain his title and get here. And as he has done so often, Lee took care of business against the two former NXT Champions. Lee’s reign has been among the most distinguished in the history of the North American Title, including victories over Damian Priest, Dominik Dijakovic and Cameron Grimes. A win over Cole would launch Lee’s star to even greater heights.

Who will leave their mark as the first double champion in NXT history?

Street Fight - Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae

Preview (via WWE) - For weeks, tensions between Mia Yim and Candice LeRae have escalated not only in the ring, but all around the WWE Performance Center. It’s only appropriate they’ll look to settle things in a Street Fight at The Great American Bash.

LeRae took aim at Yim as her first target since her unleashing her new, unapologetic demeanor. Envious of the opportunities The HBIC received at what LeRae said was her expense, The Poison Pixie ridiculed Yim for “dropping the ball.”

Yim added fuel to the fire when she eliminated LeRae from the Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match for an opportunity to challenge NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai.

Their mutual contempt reached a boiling point in a backstage brawl, and it wasn’t the first time they’ve tussled behind the curtain.

Now, with Street Fight rules where anything goes, what will these two bitter rivals have in store for each other?

Singles Match - Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott vs Johnny Gargano

Preview (via WWE) - After a heated confrontation, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott will look to settle their issue in the ring this Wednesday night at NXT’s Great American Bash.

Gargano was with wife Candice LeRae for a backstage interview following her loss in last week’s Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match, but the situation quickly devolved into a pull-apart brawl between LeRae and Mia Yim, who are set for a Street Fight.

Also present was “Swerve,” whose attempt to break up the brouhaha was met with scorn from Gargano. Soon, the two men were involved in their own dustup as well.

The veteran Johnny Wrestling will likely look to teach Scott a thing or too, but he shouldn’t discount his opponent. After an impressive showing in the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, “Swerve” has been reeling off victories left and right on 205 Live. Can he obtain what would be the biggest feather in his cap with a win over Gargano?

6-Man Tag-Team Match - Drake Maverick & Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma

