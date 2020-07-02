WWE NXT: The Great American Bash, Night One Recap

Night One of WWE NXT's 2-night special: The Great American Bash is in the books and certainly didn't lack star-power and several notable moments, mixed throughout!

Before the list begins, let’s make one-quick honorable mention, from last night’s show!

Honorable Mention: Damien Priest & Cameron Grimes’ Backstage Segments

NXT does historically better than the main roster when it comes to developing stars and they are doing a great job with Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes so far and featured both this week in backstage segments following their match last week. Priest is doing the typical 'get beat down and try to persevere through the odds' route. And while I'm tired of WWE making babyfaces look like chumps in the face of adversity, I'm intrigued by the story they are trying to craft here and I wanna know how Priest will go about getting his revenge because he is an edgy enough character to follow through in a big way. Grimes on the other hand, comes across as a slimeball and a jackass the more he takes shortcuts and gives himself more credit than what he deserves and I look forward to his comeuppance when it arrives...and its coming around like tax season.

Now, let’s get into the list!

5 - Tegan Nox Becomes The # 1 Contender For The NXT Women’s Championship! They say you should 'lead with strength!' and nothing says that more than the NXT women's division. The show opened with a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match that featured Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Teagan Nox. This match was great and the eliminations and storytelling all made perfect sense. Candice was eliminated first followed by Yim, the two would have a backstage brawl later in the evening setting up their Street Fight for next week. And despite all signs being huge, bright, loud, and neon pointing towards a Kai victory, her former best friend would take the win following her patented Shiny Wizard. The win is huge and the biggest for Tegan Nox in WWE who, in this writer's opinion, is one of the best wrestlers in the entire company. Tegan and Io should be incredibly fun down the line. 1 / 5

