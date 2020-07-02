WWE NXT: The Great American Bash, Night Two Card Announced For Next Week

Night One of NXT: The Great American Bash has just wrapped up. If you missed any of the show, check-out our live-coverage of the show, by clicking HERE!

But, let's get into what night 2 of the event will bring us, next Wednesday!

NXT Championship & NXT North American Championship, Winner-Take-All Match - Adam Cole (C) vs Keith Lee (C)

Street Fight - Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae

6-Man Tag-Team Match - Breezango & Drake Maverick vs Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde

