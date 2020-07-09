WWE NXT: The Great American Bash, Night Two Recap

NXT's second helping of The Great American Bash is now over. And while the first night of action last week was a full plate in and of itself, the second helping of festivities did not disappoint as the future of the yellow brand was reshaped by the stars and moments that will reverberate from this event.

Before we begin my top 5 takeaways from last night, let's take a look at one quick honorable mention...

Honorable Mention: Bronson too much for Nese



In a match with little build and not any real stakes, Bronson Reed beat Tony Nese in a short match up. Though Nese was the quicker of the two, he couldn't out muscle NXT's resident Thicc Boi and eventually fell to a giant splash from the Australian. I like this because Reed needed a win after his run in with the undefeated Karrion Kross two weeks ago, and it gives him some much needed momentum if he's going to be a player in NXT going forward. Tony Nese, a former NXT Cruiserweight champion, isn't really hurt by the loss either, as he's been up and down lately on 205 Live. This match would have broken into the Top 5 if there was a credible enough build, but overall this was solid.

Now, let’s get into the list!

5 - Legado Del Fantasma Rolls While I'm not wildly excited about Santos Escobar's name at all, I can acknowledge that this has been the most interesting and relevant the Cruiserweight title has been since Neville and Enzo Amore had it a couple of years ago. And Escobar's faction, Legado del Fantasma, has that new car smell to it still so there was no way that Drake Maverick and Breezango were going to win tonight. Despite the outcome being in big neon lights, the 6 man tag team match was entertaining and furthered the story of Drake Maverick seeking his revenge on Escobar for his transgressions against him over the past few weeks. Drake fell to Escobar personally, but it's written that these two are destined for a one on one showdown down the road. 1 / 5

