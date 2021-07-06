WWE NXT The Great American Bash Preview 7.6.21

Tonight we celebrate this great country of ours, the good ole US of A. But, we are doing it NXT style with fists and kicks, blood feuds, and three titles on the line.

This is…THE GREAT AMERICAN BASH

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano will meet face-to-face this Tuesday at NXT Great American Bash, live on USA Network at 8/7 C.

Gargano was enraged after Kross responded to his ambush attacks last Tuesday by trying to run him over. He called out Kross on Twitter Saturday ahead of NXT Great American Bash.

Kross replied, equating Gargano to “bugs that crawl in and out of dog crap” before accepting Gargano’s invitation, but with one caveat: It’s just him and Gargano.

Samoa Joe caught the interaction and confirmed he would be at the Great American Bash to make sure things don’t get out of hand from this meeting.

And General Manager William Regal is expecting fireworks at NXT Great American Bash when Kross and Gargano meet.

Don’t miss this face-to-face Tuesday, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - Newly crowned NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row will host a Championship Cypher to celebrate their first taste of NXT gold Tuesday at NXT Great American Bash.

Don’t miss what Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-FAB have planned, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Preview (via WWE) - Despite their relative inexperience together, Io Shirai & Zoey Stark have formed a duo to be reckoned with.

Can they ride their success all the way to becoming new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at NXT's Great American Bash?

Not if The Way has something to say about it.

Shirai & Stark pulled off somewhat of a shocker in besting the tenured — and former championship duos — of NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai and Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon in a high-octane Triple Threat Tag Team Match to earn this opportunity.

But champions Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell made a point to confront the upstart tandem and insist that the titles aren't going anywhere.

Preview (via WWE) - Cameron Grimes will have another chance to carry on the legacy of "The Million Dollar Man" at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. But this time, the penalty will be much worse if he comes up short.

Grimes will become LA Knight's butler if he's unable to dethrone Knight as Million Dollar Champion at NXT's Great American Bash.

The two rivals went all out at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, testing their limits in an awe-inspiring Ladder Match, with Knight prevailing.

But Knight later eschewed Ted DiBiase in despicable fashion, savagely assaulting the WWE Hall of Famer.

Grimes will get the chance to extract retribution for that brutal attack, as well as redemption for himself. If he fails, though, he'll have to serve as Knight's butler.

Can Grimes head to the moon with the Million Dollar Title around his waist? Or is he bound to be at Knight's service?

Preview (via WWE) - Can Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher go from bitter rivals to NXT Tag Team Champions?

They'll get a chance to do exactly that at NXT's Great American Bash when they challenge MSK for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Ciampa & Thatcher tore each other apart for weeks, culminating in a barbaric victory for Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit this past January. But through their brutality, they earned each other's respect, forming one of the black-and-gold brand's most formidable tag teams.

Meanwhile, MSK have operated like a well-oiled machine ever since arriving in NXT earlier this year. Are Ciampa & Thatcher the duo that can finally put an end to their hot streak?

Preview (via WWE) - Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole may have gone through hell and back, but their dispute appears to be far from over.

NXT General Manager William Regal knows it, too, prompting him to schedule a bout between O'Reilly and Cole for the NXT Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6.

The former Undisputed ERA allies and best friends decimated each other in a barbaric Unsanctioned Match this past April at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Though O'Reilly outlasted Cole in the war of attrition, the tension between the two is anything but gone.

Through their mutual hate. they may have even cost each other a chance to win the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. O'Reilly caught Cole in a heel hook, but his fixation left him vulnerable to Karrion Kross' Kross Jacket, allowing Kross to retain the title in the Fatal 5-Way Match.

Unlike their previous encounter, Regal has stipulated this would be a "straight-up wrestling match."

Will the result be the same as their brutal Unsanctioned bout? Or will Cole's Last Shot also give him the last laugh?

