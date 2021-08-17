WWE NXT: Title Tuesday Preview 8.17.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT saw two matches be announced for TakeOver 36 as Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will face off one final time in a 2 out of 3 falls match plus Dakota Kai will face Raquel Gonzalez for the Women’s Title. William Regal also announced two title matches for tonight’s show.

We now sit just 5 days away from NXT TakeOver 36. What is next for the black and gold brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The time for talk is over, as MSK and Imperium will go to war for the NXT Tag Team Championship on NXT’s Title Tuesday.

Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel have been forceful in their pursuit of the titles, but Nash Carter & Wes Lee have been unfazed by their taunts. MSK proved their mettle in a hard-hitting title clash against Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher at NXT Great American Bash.

Will the champions now be able to meet the unbridled aggression of Imperium?

Preview (via WWE) - The Diamond Mine is looking for a big money win, but Kushida is out to prove his dominance as Cruiserweight Champion.

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion will take on Roderick Strong in a NXT Cruiserweight Title Match on NXT’s Title Tuesday. Malcolm Bivens has talked plenty about his plans for putting The Diamond Mine on the map. The Time Splitter has been undeterred by the group’s continued targeting of him and his title so far.

Will Kushida remain one step ahead of The Diamond Mine? Or is Strong ready to cash in on their golden opportunity?

Preview (via WWE) - The final spot in the NXT Breakout Tournament Finals will be on the line when Carmelo Hayes takes on Duke Hudson this Tuesday.

Both competitors impressed in the opening round, as Carmelo Hayes took down Josh Briggs while Duke Hudson put on a punishing display against Ikemen Jiro.

When the dust settles on the Semifinals, who will move on to face Odyssey Jones?

Preview (via WWE) - Karrion Kross has remained at arm’s length in his torment of Samoa Joe, but the two NXT TakeOver 36 combatants will meet face-to-face this Tuesday.

The NXT Champion has attacked Mr. Regal and drove Samoa Joe into a security mauling frenzy with his latest taunts. The bad blood continues to boil over before they meet for the NXT Championship as both will surely be looking for a massive statement just days ahead of their clash.

What fireworks are in store when Kross and Samoa Joe step to each other?

Don’t miss the explosive encounter this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

