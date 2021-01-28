WWE NXT UK Preview: Which Team Will Walk Out #1 Contenders? 1. 28. 21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT UK saw NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray successfully defended her title against The Fashionista Jinny in the main event. We also learned that about a Fatal Four Way Elimination Tag Team #1 Contender’s Match.

Here is everything advertised for today’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Who will step up to challenge Gallus’ dominant reign atop the NXT UK Tag Team division? Find out today on an all-new episode of NXT UK!

Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster will face off with Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter, The Hunt and Pretty Deadly in a 4-Way Elimination Match to determine the No. 1 Contenders to the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

Mark Coffey & Wolfgang have withstood a barrage of challengers while building the longest NXT UK Tag Team Title reign in history. But the brand’s tag team scene is as competitive as ever with all four squads posing threats to their dominance.

The biggest x-factor may be Eddie Dennis, or rather the lack thereof. The Welsh Dragon and “handler” of The Hunt, who has played a pivotal role in their recent success, has been banned from ringside due to his recent actions.

Preview (via WWE) - Promising newcomer Ben Carter will also be in action. The young dynamo flashed brilliance in his debut against Jordan Devlin, going toe to toe with The Irish Ace before falling just short. What will Carter have up his sleeve for an encore?

Catch all this and more today on NXT UK at 3 ET/8 GMT on the award-winning WWE Network!

