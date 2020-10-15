WWE NXT UK Preview (10/15/20)

Last week we saw NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray address the Women's Division. We also saw the Heritage Cup Tournament continued as A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster. This week's episode features a MASSIVE tag team match and the Heritage Cup Tournament continues.

Here is everything advertised for today's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

NXT UK Champion WALTER and Alexander Wolfe vs Ilja Dragunov and Pete Dunne:

Preview (via WWE) - Before WALTER defends the NXT United Kingdom Title against Ilja Dragunov, the champion and the challenger will collide in tag team action. The Ring General will team with Imperium ally Alexander Wolfe to battle Dragunov and former NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne Thursday on NXT UK. Dunne found himself in hot water as the special guest referee for Wolfe’s Heritage Cup matchup against Noam Dar two weeks ago, inadvertently playing a decisive role. But The BruiserWeight didn’t back down when “The Dresden Hatchet Man” took exception, lighting Wolfe up until WALTER arrived, and Imperium soon overwhelmed Dunne with the numbers game. But Dragunov hit the ring to provide backup, forming an unlikely yet powerful alliance to set up this bout. The Mad Russian will challenge WALTER for NXT UK’s top prize on Thursday, Oct. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dave Mastiff vs Joseph Conners(Opening Round of the Heritage Cup Tournament):

Preview (via WWE) - The NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament also continues with a first-round battle between “The Bomber” Dave Mastiff and Joseph Conners. Dar and A-Kid have already advanced with victories in recent weeks — which Superstar will join them in the semifinals?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!