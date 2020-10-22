NXT UK Preview (10/22/20)

Last week we saw the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament continue as Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners and a MASSIVE tag team main event that saw WALTER get pinned for the FIRST TIME EVER in NXT UK history.

Here is everything advertised for today's show:

WALTER and Ilja Dragunov NXT UK Championship Contract Signing:

Preview (via WWE) - NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Dragunov, the No. 1 Contender, will sign the contract for next week’s colossal clash. The Mad Russian scored a shocking blow against The Ring General last week, becoming the first man in NXT UK to pin WALTER as Dragunov & Pete Dunne prevailed over Imperium in Tag Team action. WALTER’s likely to be in a foul mood after that stunning defeat. Is there any hope for order to be maintained as he faces off with his most unique challenger yet one final time before they collide?

Kenny Williams vs Trent Seven(NXT UK Heritage Cup Opening Round Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Plus, the first round of the NXT UK Heritage Cup concludes as Trent Seven takes on Kenny Williams. A cornerstone of WWE’s fastest-growing brand, Seven figures to be one of the odds-on favorites to hoist the Heritage Cup. But Williams will be no pushover and impressed in winning a Triple Threat Match against Tag Team partner Amir Jordan and Ashton Smith earlier this month to become the tournament’s final competitor. Who will advance?

