WWE NXT UK Preview (11/12/20)

Last week's edition of NXT UK saw the return of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin and The Iron King Joe Coffey return to action. Plus A-Kid defeated Noam Dar to punch his ticket to the finals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Trent Seven vs Dave Mastiff (NXT UK Heritage Cup Semi-Final Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Who will face A-Kid in the Heritage Cup Tournament Final? Find out today on NXT UK! Trent Seven will battle his former mentor “Bomber” Dave Mastiff in the second Heritage Cup Semifinal. The Don of NXT UK has shared how he reached out to Mastiff almost a decade ago in hopes of learning from the veteran bruiser, and Mastiff agreed. But now, Seven says, he “doesn’t need” Mastiff’s help. Mastiff got here in dominant fashion, defeating Joseph Conners by knockout, while Seven scored an impressive victory over Kenny Williams. Will Mastiff maul his way to the Final, or will Seven win what he has called the “most important match of his career?”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rampage Brown Makes His In-ring Debut:

Preview (via WWE) - Additionally, Rampage Brown will also make his highly anticipated NXT UK debut. A veteran of the British wrestling scene for more than 20 years with a long list of championships to his name, Brown figures to turn NXT UK upside down. What kind of impression will he make in his first bout?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!