WWE NXT UK Preview (11/12/20)

WWE NXT UK Preview (11/12/20)

Author:
Publish date:

Last week's edition of NXT UK saw the return of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin and The Iron King Joe Coffey return to action. Plus A-Kid defeated Noam Dar to punch his ticket to the finals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

20201105_NXTUK_MatchPreviews_TrentSeven_DaveMastiff_FC_Thursday--7f0b487392a9f63af6ef0033b55101c5
1
Gallery
1 Images

Trent Seven vs Dave Mastiff (NXT UK Heritage Cup Semi-Final Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Who will face A-Kid in the Heritage Cup Tournament Final? Find out today on NXT UK! Trent Seven will battle his former mentor “Bomber” Dave Mastiff in the second Heritage Cup Semifinal. The Don of NXT UK has shared how he reached out to Mastiff almost a decade ago in hopes of learning from the veteran bruiser, and Mastiff agreed. But now, Seven says, he “doesn’t need” Mastiff’s help. Mastiff got here in dominant fashion, defeating Joseph Conners by knockout, while Seven scored an impressive victory over Kenny Williams. Will Mastiff maul his way to the Final, or will Seven win what he has called the “most important match of his career?”

20201106_004513
1
Gallery
1 Images

Rampage Brown Makes His In-ring Debut:

Preview (via WWE) - Additionally, Rampage Brown will also make his highly anticipated NXT UK debut. A veteran of the British wrestling scene for more than 20 years with a long list of championships to his name, Brown figures to turn NXT UK upside down. What kind of impression will he make in his first bout?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Afternoon NEws 11.2
AEW News

Lunchtime News 11.12.20 | Cody Rhodes on AEW Unrestricted | McAfee on Busted Open | Gallows & Anderson on CVV |

20201105_NXTUK_MatchPreviews_TrentSeven_DaveMastiff_FC_Thursday--7f0b487392a9f63af6ef0033b55101c5
WWE

WWE NXT UK Preview (11/12/20)

NXT_11112020CG_00402--204a6c0ec9de89cf898fa5d65320b580
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results (11/11/20)

AM NEws 11.2
WWE News

Morning News 11.12.20 | Leon Ruff Champ | Shaq in AEW | Dark Side News

WNWEvening News
WWE News

Evening News | G.O.D v FTR? | Canon Wulf Is Back | NXT's Incoming Class

Darby Allin Champion
AEW News

5 Dream Matches Now That Darby Allin Is TNT Champion

20201104_MatchGraphic_NXT_feedcard_JohnnyGargano_Wednesday--4d27d7f1759315c38f2df0340dd39825
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Preview (11/11/20)

WNW Lunch News
WWE News

Afternoon News | Bellas; One More Run? | NXT/AEW Preview | MJF's Induction | 11.11.20