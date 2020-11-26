WWE NXT UK Preview (11/26/20)

Happy Thanksgiving to all of my American readers and happy NXT UK Day to everyone else. Last week's edition of the show was headlined by the first-ever Falls Count Anywhere Match for the brand as Kay Lee Ray successfully retained her title against Piper Niven.

Tonight is the finals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament as Trent Seven will go one on one against A-Kid. We will also see Jordan Devlin defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Amir Jordan.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Trent Seven vs A-Kid(NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Finals):

Preview (via WWE) - Who will be the first man to hoist the Heritage Cup? Find out today on an all-new episode of NXT UK!

Trent Seven will square off with A-Kid in the finals of what has been an incredible Heritage Cup Tournament. A-Kid, who got here by overcoming “Flash” Morgan Webster and Noam Dar, is as hot as he’s ever been in NXT UK and is seeking a breakthrough victory.

Meanwhile, The Don defeated Kenny Williams and Dave Mastiff to advance. Seven said he “needs” to be the first winner of the Heritage Cup to cement his already proud legacy as one of NXT UK’s founding fathers.

Will Seven’s veteran savvy prevail, or can A-Kid use his uncanny athleticism to pull off the biggest win of his career?

Jordan Devlin vs Amir Jordan(NXT Cruiserweight Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Additionally, NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and his Assistant, Sid Scala, have sanctioned Jordan Devlin’s requested defense of his NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Devlin will put the title on the line this week against Amir Jordan, who along with tag team partner Williams, confronted The Irish Ace backstage last week. Will the chip on Devlin’s shoulder push him to victory, or is he ripe for an upset?

