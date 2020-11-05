WWE NXT UK Preview (11/5/20)

Last week's episode of NXT UK was headlined by the MASSIVE and BRUTAL clash between The Mad Russian Ilja Dragunov and The Austrian Anomaly WALTER for the NXT UK Championship. WALTER would go on to retain the title in a highly touted match.

Tonight's episode will see the return of Joe Coffey and a semi-final match of the NXT UK Heritage Cup between Noam Dar and A-Kid.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Gallus vs Sam Gradwell and Pretty Deadly:

Preview (via WWE) - The Gallus firm is back at full strength, and a spot in the Heritage Cup Tournament Final is on the line today on NXT UK! Joe Coffey will make his return to action, taking the ring with NXT UK Tag Team Champions and fellow Gallus members Wolfgang and Mark Coffey to face Sam Gradwell & Pretty Deadly in a Six-Man Tag Team battle. Will Gallus still be on top, or will Gradwell and company hand them a setback?

Noam Dar vs A-Kid(NXT UK Heritage Cup Semi-Finals):

Preview (via WWE) - Plus, Heritage Cup action heats up as A-Kid faces Noam Dar with the winner advancing to the Heritage Cup Final. A-Kid won a hard-fought bout with Flash Morgan Webster to reach the semifinals, while The Scottish Supernova overcame Alexander Wolfe — with some controversial officiating from Pete Dunne — to win in the first round. Who will claim a chance to be the first winner of the Heritage Cup?

