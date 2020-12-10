WWE NXT UK Preview (12/10/20)

Last week's editon of NXT saw The Iron King depose of IMPERIUM's Hatchet Man will The Hunt will able to defeat Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. We also saw Aoife Valkyrie and Rampage Brown extend their undefeated streaks.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Jordan Devlin puts his Cruiserweight Championship on the line:

Preview (via WWE) - The Irish Ace will defend his championship in a sanctioned open challenge, inviting anyone under 205 pounds to come and try to take his title. Devlin has burst back onto the scene with fury and disposed of Amir Jordan in an impressive title defense last month. He has confidently invited any competitor in the world under 205 pounds to test their might.

Noam Dar Talk Show Debut:

Preview (via WWE) - Elsewhere, the NXT UK Universe will see the first installment of Dar’s “Supernova Sessions.” The brash and sometimes downright obnoxious Scotsman has promised big things for his talk show. Who will be Dar’s first guest, and what can we expect to see?