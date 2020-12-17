WWE NXT UK Preview (12/17/20)

Last week's edition of NXT UK saw the debut of Noam Dar's talk show "Supernova Sessions" it was during the talk show that we saw the return of Tyler Bate and found out that the Heritage Cup will now be a championship. A-Kid would then go on to successfully defend the cup against his mentor Tyler Bate in the main event.

Gallus vs The Hunt(NXT UK Tag Team Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - The NXT UK Tag Team Titles are on the line this week on NXT UK!

Gallus, the longest-reigning NXT UK Tag Team Champions, will defend their titles against The Hunt. Mark Coffey & Wolfgang have been a dominant force since dethroning Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster more than a year ago but face a unique challenge in Primate & Wild Boar.

Since aligning with the devious Eddie Dennis, The Hunt have looked more vicious than ever. Revealing themselves as the assailants behind the attacks of Andrews & Webster, they also defeated the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions last month with an assist from Dennis.

With The Welsh Dragon directing traffic, are The Hunt destined to taste championship gold?

