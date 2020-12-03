WWE NXT UK Preview (12/3/20)

Last week's edition of NXT UK saw Jordan Devlin successfully defend his Cruiserweight Championship for the first time since winning the belt at Worlds Collide earlier this year. The main event was the finals of the NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament which saw A-Kid defeat Trent Seven to become the first ever holder pf the Heritage Cup.

Tonight The Iron King goes one on one against The Hatchet Man plus more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Joe Coffey vs Alexander Wolfe:

Preview (via WWE) - This week on NXT UK, Gallus and Imperium rivals clash, and Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster finally get a chance at payback.

Gallus’ Joe Coffey will take on Alexander Wolfe to settle an issue that has been simmering for weeks. Wolfe took exception to a boisterous backstage celebration by Gallus following a recent Coffey win, leading to a heated confrontation.

“The Dresden Hatchet Man” sought out Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala last week, requesting the rest of Gallus be banned from ringside. Scala obliged but also barred Imperium from being present.

Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs The Hunt:

Preview (via WWE) - Elsewhere, The Hunt has impressed with a new, even more vicious side since aligning with Eddie Dennis and brutalizing Andrews & Webster. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions returned the favor last week with a pull-apart brawl erupting. What will happen when they meet inside the ring, and what role might the devious Dennis play?

Don’t miss all this and more on a brand-new edition of NXT UK, today at 3 ET/8 GMT, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!  

