WWE NXT UK Preview 2.4.21

Last week’s edition of NXT UK saw Pretty Deadly become the #1 contenders to the NXT UK Tag Team Championship plus we got news that the Joshi Legend Meiko Satomura is coming to the brand and has her eyes set on Kay Lee Ray.

What is next for the sister brand of NXT?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Though always something of a loose cannon, Ilja Dragunov has taken his typically erratic demeanor to all new levels of unpredictability ever since coming up just short in his bid to dethrone NXT UK Champion WALTER in December. Most recently, he snapped on Jack Starz, defeating him in decisive fashion.

This week, Dragunov will be tasked with the challenge of going one-on-one with Tyson T-Bone, a former bare-knuckled boxer who has traded haymakers with just about everyone on the NXT UK roster.

Will Dragunov have his head on straight for what promises to be a physical encounter, or will T-Bone take advantage of Dragunov’s apparent inner turmoil to claim what would be an impressive victory?

Preview (via WWE) - Meanwhile, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will host an Open Challenge for his title. Devlin, who has held the championship for more than a year after winning a Fatal 4-Way Match at Worlds Collide, was recently confronted by Trent Seven, who vowed to cut weight and reach the 205-pound threshold.

During the tense encounter, Devlin seemingly mocked Seven and his aspirations for dropping pounds by tapping him on the stomach, only to be met with a fist to the jaw.

With Seven still ineligible for a title fight, will someone else step up to challenge The Irish Ace in the meantime?

Preview (via WWE) - A recent war of words has only intensified the already palpable animosity between Xia Brookside and Nina Samuels, and the two are primed to settle their issues in the ring on Thursday.

Brookside, who claimed a singles victory against Samuels in November, is hellbent on protecting her proud family name against the self-professed “Leading Lady of NXT UK.”

Also “The Iron King” Joe Coffey and Joseph Connors will be in singles action tonight in separate matches.

Don’t miss what is certain to be a must-see edition of NXT UK, streaming Thursday on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 GMT!

